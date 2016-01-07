LONDON Jan 7 A renewed Chinese equity rout and
an acceleration in yuan depreciation sent broader emerging
currency and equity markets plunging on Thursday with the latter
hitting new 6-1/2-year troughs and many currencies at record
lows.
Chinese mainland shares tumbled around 7
percent, triggering a circuit breaker for the second time in a
week after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) guided the yuan
to its lowest level since March 2011.
The bank set its daily yuan guidance rate 0.5
percent weaker than the previous fix - the biggest drop since a
near 2 percent devaluation in August. The offshore yuan
also hit its weakest level since trading started in 2010.
Peter Kinsella, head of emerging markets strategy at
Commerzbank, said data showing the biggest annual fall in
Chinese foreign exchange reserves on record in
2015, suggested a change in policy was needed.
"It could be that they are realising interventions are
futile - there is no point throwing good money after bad - and
letting the currency weaken a little bit," he said.
This reignited fears in some quarters that China was aiming
for a competitive devaluation, pushing other Asian currencies to
multi-month lows.
The Korean won hit its weakest against the dollar
since Sept. 8 before suspected intervention by authorities
induced a partial recovery, whilst Malaysia's ringgit
dipped to its weakest since Oct. 2 after worse-than-expected
trade data.
Chinese regulators also unveiled new rules to restrict
selling by big shareholders to not more than 1 percent of a
listed company's share capital every three months.
The China turmoil, fed into oil and commodity prices too,
triggering a stampede out of risk assets, with MSCI's benchmark
emerging equity index sliding 2.5 percent to the
lowest since July 2009.
With a stronger dollar and sub-trend growth in both emerging
and developed markets, Kinsella said it was not surprising there
was a ripple effect across other markets.
"What you are seeing is concern about a more aggravated
Chinese slowdown, which will impact EM manufactured goods
exporters and commodity exporters alike," he said. "The yuan
move was expected, but it's come sooner than people expected."
The South African rand fell over 2 percent to a new
record low after a survey showed private sector activity shrank
at a faster pace in December, whilst the Turkish
lira hit its weakest level since early October.
Brent crude oil futures fell more than 4 percent,
touching an intraday low of $32.16 a barrel.
This added to selling pressure on Middle East bourses, with
both Dubai and Saudi down around 3 percent, the
latter touching fresh three-year lows. Qatar
also slumped over 3 percent.
The Saudi riyal fell sharply against the U.S. dollar in the
forward foreign exchange market to a near record low, with one
year dollar/Saudi riyal forwards touching 825 points in
volatile trade.
The bearish mood was accentuated by surveys showing business
activity growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private
sector slowed to a 40-month low in December. Growth
in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector slowed to its lowest
since the survey began in August 2009.
"This reinforces our long-held view that growth will slow by
more than the consensus expects in 2016," said Jason Tuvey,
Middle East economist at Capital Economics, adding activity had
been hit by government attempts to tighten fiscal policy.
The Russian rouble also lost ground against the
dollar, down 1.4 percent to its weakest since December 2014.
Russian markets are closed for Orthodox Christmas.
Eastern European bourses too were hammered in the general
sell off, led by a 2.4 percent fall in Poland, which
touched seven-year lows. The Budapest bourse was down
more than 1 percent as the region took its cue from heavy losses
in Western European markets
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)