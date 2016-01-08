LONDON Jan 8 Emerging stocks struggled higher
on Friday as Chinese markets steadied, but the benchmark MSCI
index was set for the steepest weekly loss in more than three
years and the worst first trading week of any year since 1998.
Still reeling from Chinese markets' tumultuous start to
2016, MSCI's emerging market index hit a fresh 6-1/2
year low before rising 0.4 percent, lifted by gains in eastern
Europe and Asia after China mainland stocks
ended 2 percent higher.
The gains came after bourses in Shenzen and Shanghai
suspended a circuit breaker and the central bank set the yuan
midpoint higher for the first time in nine sessions. But Chinese
mainland shares were still down 10 percent on the week.
The MSCI index's 6.5 percent weekly loss was the biggest for
a first trading week of a year since 1998, when emerging markets
were embroiled in the Asian crisis and the Russian rouble
collapse was unfolding
Analysts warned Friday's reprieve could be short-lived with
weak economic growth across emerging markets leaving many
countries vulnerable and curtailing investors' risk appetite.
"It will be quite a challenging year for EM," said Manik
Narain, emerging FX strategist at UBS.
"It was a very extreme start to the year and it isn't likely
that the pace of that weakness can be extrapolated forward but
there are still quite a lot of major underlying issues that
aren't fully reflected in the price," he said, adding much of
the focus going forward would be on the yuan.
China's central bank raised its guidance rate for the yuan
after having allowed the currency's biggest fall in five months
on Thursday, sending shivers through regional currencies and
global stock markets as investors feared it would trigger
competitive devaluations.
The stronger yuan provided its emerging peers with some
breathing space. Asian currencies rebounded against the dollar,
though South Korea's won slipped as North Korea's nuclear test
on Wednesday boosted geopolitical tensions in the peninsula.
South Africa's rand snapped a four-day losing streak
to strengthen 0.3 percent and Turkey's lira matched those
gains. Oil prices bouncing off Thursday's 12-year low
provided additional support for Russia's rouble, which
advanced 1.4 percent, though all three currencies are still
poised for weekly losses.
Yet a stronger rouble and oil failed to cheer Kazakhstan's
tenge which fell to a fresh all time low.
Investors were also awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data due
later in the day. A strong report could shift attention back to
the Federal Reserve and prospects of more U.S. interest rate
hikes this year.
Central European stock markets painted a mixed picture, with
bourses in Budapest and Prague chalking up gains of
around 1.5 percent. Meanwhile stocks in Warsaw dropped
0.5 percent to their lowest since Spring 2009.
Currencies across the region were broadly flat against the
euro, with Hungary's forint weakening 0.2 percent despite data
showing a better-than-expected November industrial output data
and a trade surplus.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Toby
Chopra)