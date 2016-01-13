LONDON Jan 13 Emerging equities rallied on
Wednesday after better-than-expected Chinese trade data, whilst
a rise in the oil price after eight days of selling lifted
beaten-down Russian and Gulf stock markets.
China's total trade fell far less than expected in December,
with exports outperforming many of its regional
peers. But crude imports hit a record high and
copper imports were the second highest on record, tempering
fears of a sharp growth slowdown.
Investors returned to selected markets after two weeks of
selling, lifting the benchmark emerging equity index
1.2 percent.
The Chinese yuan eased slightly although the central
bank kept its daily guidance rate steady in a bid to stop the
currency's slide and put the squeeze on offshore sellers of the
currency.
"Things are looking a bit better because of China - not just
the export numbers but also the actions it took by intervening
on FX and stocks," said Sebastien Barbe, head of EM strategy at
Credit Agricole. But he added that because there were still
underlying concerns of a deceleration in China, the relief rally
would remain fragile.
Asian currencies and stocks generally benefited from the
Chinese data, with the Malaysian ringgit and Korean won
both advancing against the dollar.
Hong Kong and Korean stocks were up more than
1 percent, but Chinese mainland shares ended
the day 2 percent lower.
A rise in oil prices to over $31 a barrel after more
than a week of selling lifted Saudi Arabia's equity index
0.3 percent after it posted its lowest close since 2011
on Tuesday. Dubai's bourse rose around 0.2 percent.
Russian stocks rose around 1 percent although
finance minister Anton Siluanov said Russia needed an oil price
of $82 per barrel to balance its budget. This year's budget is
based on an oil price of $50 a barrel.
The rouble also firmed around 1 percent against the
dollar after declining steadily since the start of the year.
The Kazakh tenge slipped to a fresh record low of 366.54 per
dollar before rebounding 0.6 percent. Lawmakers
loyal to Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev have asked
him to call a snap parliamentary election before discontent over
economic hardship rises.
The one-year U.S. dollar/Saudi riyal forward
remained elevated at around 970 after crashing through the key
1,000 level on Tuesday.
Barbe said the oil volatility would cap risk appetite for
emerging markets in general, not just for oil producers.
"If oil stabilises at low levels it's bad for exporters, but
the current volatility and uncertainty is not good for anyone as
we don't know if oil will go to $25 or to $45."
Tensions between Russia and Turkey continued to run high
after Turkish authorities detained three Russian nationals
suspected of links with Islamic State following a suicide bomb
attack in Istanbul.
But Turkish stocks rose 1 percent, whilst the lira
firmed 0.7 percent against the dollar. The South African
rand rallied 1.3 percent.
The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint
rebounded from Tuesday's one-year lows against the
euro. On Tuesday, Hungary unveiled further unconventional
measures to boost demand for government bonds, removing a major
risk to the forint.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Sandor Peto; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)