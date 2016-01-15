LONDON Jan 15 Another tumble in Chinese equity markets on Friday put emerging stocks on track for a third week of losses and weighed on currencies, while Polish assets sold off amid mounting tension over the new government's policies.

MSCI's broadest emerging share index slipped around 1 percent on the day to a fresh 6-1/2-year low, poised for a drop of more than 3 percent over the week.

Shanghai shares closed at their lowest since December 2014, having lost nearly 9 percent in one week.

And while China's central bank set an only marginally weaker midpoint for the renminbi to end a week of broadly steady fixes, the yuan weakened sharply offshore.

Oil also took another leg lower, crashing below the key $30 dollar mark.

"The sell-off in risky assets since the beginning of the year has been driven by a combination of concerns around China and oil prices," said Thomas Harr, head of EM research at Danske Bank, adding "poor communication" from Chinese authorities on how they dealt with market movements had added to concerns.

"Will it stop here? I doubt it - because the concerns about China and oil prices, and how that is feeding into emerging markets, are still there."

Down 1 percent on the day, Russian stocks were on track for a 5 percent weekly drop, the steepest since mid-March. Stocks in South Africa matched that daily fall and headed for a 2 percent weekly loss.

On currency markets, the Hong Kong dollar traded at its weakest since 2011 and was on track for its steepest weekly fall since 2003. Both Russia's rouble and South Africa's rand weakened 1 percent against the dollar, both due for a third and fourth week of losses respectively.

Turkey's lira eased 0.5 percent, trading within sight of a 3-1/2-month low hit earlier in the week.

Currencies and bourses also fell across central Europe.

The Polish zloty traded at 3-1/2-year lows against the euro on concerns that rating agencies may warn the new eurosceptic government over its spending rise plans. All three agencies are due to review the country's credit rating later on Friday.

Investor attention has focused on the stand-off between Warsaw and the European Union and a modified Polish bill on the conversion of Swiss franc-denominated home loans to local currency, due to be presented later in the day.

Warsaw stocks dropped more than 1 percent though they were set for weekly gains after rises earlier this week.

