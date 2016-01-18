LONDON Jan 18 Emerging market stocks slipped to
fresh six-and-a-half year lows on Monday, with commodity
producers feeling the heat after the lifting of international
sanctions against Iran sent oil prices to their lowest level
since 2003.
The benchmark emerging equity index lost 0.6
percent, with Russian and Saudi stocks leading
the fallers, down around one percent as oil producers braced for
more barrels to hit the market from Iran.
The rouble weakened 1.1 percent against the dollar,
while the Kazakh tenge lost 4.4 percent to hit a new
all-time low.
At the weekend Russia's finance minister Anton Siluanov said
the fall in oil prices meant the Russian budget would be short
of more than 3 trillion roubles ($38.6 billion) of income.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari also requested
the withdrawal of the 2016 budget in order to make changes.
Oil prices dipped to $27.67 a barrel early on Monday
after Iran said it was ready to increase exports by 500,000
barrels per day, adding to the existing glut.
William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics, said an easing of sanctions had been expected
for some time and the extra Iranian oil was small in terms of
total global supply.
"But it could be that the sharp falls in the oil price,
combined with concerns about a weaker China and (concerns) that
the U.S. economy is slowing, may have led to a general
deterioration in investor sentiment for a lot of emerging
markets," he added.
Friday's weak U.S. retail sales data, which pointed to
sharply slower growth, sent jitters through Asian markets.
Hong Kong was down 1.45 percent and Singapore's key
index touched its lowest level since October 2011
following weaker-than-expected exports in December.
Mainland Chinese shares bucked the trend, closing up around
0.4 percent , helped by gains in property
stocks after data showed China's home prices continued to rise
in December.
The Polish zloty plunged to a four-year low
against the euro following a surprise downgrade by Standard &
Poor's (S&P) on Friday to BBB+ with a negative outlook from A.
"The scale of the downgrade was larger than some people had
anticipated, and that has taken a toll on the zloty," Jackson
said. Poland's blue chip index also sold off, down 1.4
percent.
S&P said the new government had weakened the independence of
key institutions and warned that the rating could fall further.
The yield on Poland's 10-year treasury bond rose
28 basis points to 3.25 percent while the 2025
euro-denominated eurobond fell 2.3 cents to its
lowest since June 2015.
"We expect a major sell-off as the local debt market has
priced in a very limited risk premium so far," Rafal Benecki, an
analyst at ING Bank, said in a note.
China stepped up efforts to stabilise the yuan, with the
central bank saying it would implement a reserve requirement
ratio for some banks involved in the offshore renminbi market,
effective from Jan. 25.
The yuan was slightly firmer against the dollar,
helping other Asian currencies such as the Korean won and
the Thai baht to rebound.
The South African rand and Turkish lira also
firmed slightly. South Africa's MTN rallied over 2
percent, as the removal of sanctions against Iran will free up
more than $1 billion in frozen accumulated dividends for the
mobile phone company.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)