LONDON Jan 26 A slide in the oil price back
below $30 a barrel and renewed worries about a slowing Chinese
economy pushed emerging equities lower on Tuesday with Chinese,
Russian and Middle Eastern assets leading the falls.
Chinese mainland shares tumbled more than
6 percent in a late selling spree to close at their lowest level
since early December 2014.
The rouble followed a fall of over 2 percent in Brent crude
prices as Middle Eastern producers showed no signs of
cutting output any time soon.
Meanwhile, big year-on-year falls in Chinese rail freight
volumes and coal imports from Australia, Indonesia
and Mongolia added to investor concerns about an economic
slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer.
"It seems as if any kind of bad news is creating
volatility," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets
strategist at SEB. "Essentially it's a risk on/risk off mood and
oil has been one of the factors prompting this sell off."
The benchmark emerging equity index was down 1.6 percent
, with oil producers feeling the pressure.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks fell more than 3
percent whilst the rouble sold off 2.2 percent against
the dollar to around 81 per dollar. The Kazakh
tenge lost around 1.2 percent.
Middle Eastern bourses were in the red, with Qatar
down 1.6 percent, Dubai down 1.9 percent and Saudi
Arabia down 1.6 percent.
A raft of poor economic activity data weighed on Asian
markets. Korean shares fell 1.2 percent after
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter GDP data, with the won
losing 0.4 percent against the dollar.
The Singapore dollar edged down after factory output
suffered its largest slump in eight months in December
, whilst the Thai baht lost 0.1 percent after
exports fell far more in 2015 than in the previous two years.
In Eastern Europe the Polish zloty was back near four-year
lows against the euro, down 0.6 percent on the day
after data showed the jobless rate rose to 9.8 percent in
December. This was only partly offset by a 3.6
percent rise in GDP in 2015.
Moody's said that Poland's larger-than-expected deficits
were credit negative and saw further downside risks to its 2017
budgetary performance.
Hungary's central bank will meet today, but analysts expect
it to keep rates on hold at a record low of 1.35 percent as it
is thought unlikely to act before the ECB. The forint
was trading 0.2 percent weaker against the euro.
Nigeria's central bank will also meet, with rates expected
to stay on hold at 11 percent. The market is instead waiting to
see if authorities ease currency controls and allow the naira to
depreciate.
"It's just a matter of time before they have to let their
currency weaken. They need to move by some 20 percent at least,"
said Hammarlund.
Turkey's central bank said there was a possibility inflation
could hit double digits in January, adding that
maintaining a wide interest rate corridor reduced the need for
interim rate-setting meetings. The Turkish lira
weakened 0.3 percent versus the dollar.
The South African rand lost 0.4 percent. Standard &
Poor's warned that weak economic growth and government bailouts
of state-owned companies could see the country downgraded to
junk soon.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)