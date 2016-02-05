LONDON Feb 5 Ukraine's restructured Eurobonds extended losses on Friday as fears grew over the fate of the ruling coalition and its IMF bailout, though a reduction in U.S. rate rise bets continued to support other emerging assets.

Investors have all but priced out significant near-term rate rises in the United States, forcing the dollar index to three-month lows this week. U.S. jobs data due later in the day could tell whether this view is justified.

MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.4 percent after shares in Hong Kong and Mumbai rose around half a percent. The index appears set for its third straight week of gains.

Mainland Chinese shares closed 0.7 percent lower ahead of the lunar New Year holiday

In Turkey, Poland and South Africa shares seesawed around flat . Moscow-listed equities, which hit two-month highs on Thursday, fell 0.3 percent.

The rouble slumped 1 percent at open but later swung into the black though it remains on track for a weekly loss against the greenback.

In neighbouring Ukraine, the hryvnia touched a new one-year low while its Eurobonds continued to tank, adding to heavy losses caused after the economy minister quit this week, citing opposition to reforms.

The dollar bonds, issued after last year's restructuring, fell half to one cent across the curve while average yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries stood at 850 basis points, up 50 bps on the week.

"Investors' fear is that commitment to reforms is fading," said Regis Chatellier, sovereign credit strategist at Societe Generale. "But what really matters is whether the IMF supports them and I don't think the IMF will withdraw funding no matter what."

Analysts at Eurasia, the political risk consultancy, predicted the coalition will fall apart this year and reforms progress even more slowly.

"This will not end the $17.5 billion ... loan from the IMF, but it will likely slow disbursements. Other Western financial support, which depends on compliance with the (IMF) program, will also slow down," Eurasia told clients.

Earlier in the day, the raft of gloomy data from emerging markets continued with Indonesia's 2015 growth at the slowest in six years, despite a fourth-quarter acceleration, while Malaysia recorded weak export numbers for December.

Redemptions from emerging markets are relentless, with equity and debt funds posting outflows of $800 million and $700 million respectively in the past week, according to Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

Investors are waiting to see data on Chinese hard currency reserves, which are expected to have fallen by another $100 billion-plus in January. A bigger number could heap more pressure on emerging markets as a whole.

"In my view emerging markets have not turned a corner yet - the deleveraging in China is a multi-year process, and that will continue to weigh on emerging markets," said Thomas Harr, head of research at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.

