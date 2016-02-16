LONDON Feb 16 The Turkish lira extended losses
on Tuesday, bucking the generally firmer trend across emerging
markets as fighting raged across its border with Syria, while
Ukraine's dollar bonds fell sharply as worries about the
government's future grew.
Broader emerging assets were mainly firmer as a 3 percent
rebound in mainland Chinese shares and gains
of over 1 percent in Hong Kong led MSCI's benchmark
emerging equity index up 0.5 percent to the highest in
almost a week.
But political tensions weighed on several markets, with
South Korea's won slumping to 5-1/2 year lows against the dollar
earlier in the day after the president pledged "strong
measures" against North Korea.
The currency was also put under pressure by the central
bank, which signalled that policy easing could lie ahead as the
economic recovery has faltered.
In emerging Europe, the Turkish lira fell 0.4 percent to a
one-week low versus the dollar although stocks rose 0.8
percent after falling sharply on Monday as Ankara
accused Moscow of war crimes after a Russian missile killed 50
people just inside the Syrian border.
It warned late on Monday of "bigger and more serious
consequences" if Russia did not end the attacks.
Turkish five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 3 basis
points (bps) from Monday's close to 311 bps, approaching October
2015 highs hit last month, according to Markit. Dollar bond
premiums widened 10 basis points over Treasuries though they
stayed off 4-1/2-month highs hit on Monday.
"Any ground operation or intensification of air strikes
increases the risk of direct confrontations and any such
scenario is little priced into markets so far," analysts at
Mitsubishi UFG said in a note to clients.
Ukraine's dollar bonds fell sharply across the curve, with
the 2027 issue slumping 2.7 cents, as fears
mounted that a potential government collapse could derail Kiev's
lifeline from the International Monetary Fund.
Ukraine's hryvnia also hit a new one-year low against
the dollar.
"It's just a matter of time before the government falls or
we have a major reshuffling," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM
strategist at SEB. "The anti-corruption measures have been much
more controversial than we would have liked, and now with the
IMF putting pressure on them ... something will have to give."
Oil-related assets took some support from firmer crude
prices after four oil producers agreed to freeze output at
January levels in an attempt to stabilise the market. However,
this fell short of the production cuts some traders had
positioned for.
Some Gulf bourses, such as Dubai rose over 2
percent whilst Saudi Arabia was up around one percent.
Russian stocks increased 0.7 percent but the rouble
slipped 0.5 percent against the dollar.
In eastern Europe, the Czech crown was slightly
weaker against the euro after a surprise drop in fourth quarter
economic growth.
"It was much weaker than anticipated and that could mean the
central bank introduces negative interest rates," Hammarlund
said.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)