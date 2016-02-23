LONDON Feb 23 Falling oil and commodity prices
pushed emerging market stocks off six-week highs and sent most
currencies lower on Tuesday, although South Africa's rand hit a
near two-month high against the dollar ahead of a budget speech.
MSCI's emerging market benchmark fell 0.3 percent
with Asian bourses some of the biggest fallers, China mainland
stocks closed almost 1 percent down and stocks from South Africa
to Poland traded well in the red.
Investors were spooked by oil prices falling more than half
a dollar over concerns that Iran, unshackled from Western
sanctions, would raise output and deepen global oversupply.
Other growth-sensitive commodities like copper also reversed
their recent rally.
"We have lost some of the steam that we saw yesterday when
we saw markets rise quite rapidly across the board, and oil
prices have pulled back," said William Jackson, senior emerging
markets economist at Capital Economics.
China's central bank setting its daily guidance rate for the
renminbi weaker added to frayed nerves.
Currencies came under pressure, with Russia's rouble
slipping almost 1 percent against the dollar in thin trading due
to a domestic holiday.
South Africa provided a rare bright spot, with the rand
hitting its highest level in almost two months against the
dollar, though it is still down more than 2 percent since the
start of the year.
However, analysts expected underlying caution to prevail and
said sustained gains would depend on whether Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan could reassure investors in Wednesday's budget
speech that prudent fiscal policy remained intact.
"Gordhan has to pull off the tricky challenge of delivering
fiscal consolidation without further derailing South Africa's
already weak growth," Barclays analysts said in a note.
Turkey's lira, which has slipped 0.7 percent against
the dollar since the start of the year, was flat ahead of a
central bank meeting which is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged. Annual consumer inflation jumped to 9.58 percent in
January.
"The lira has done quite well so far this year, but there is
a serious inflation problem," said Capital Economic's Jackson.
"It will be important to see if there is any shift in tone
to acknowledge the poor inflation outlook."
Turkish assets are also pressured by concerns Ankara is
being dragged deeper into the war in Syria, where government
forces and Kurdish fighters are pressing on its borders.
In Hungary, the forint snapped a four-day winning streak to
weaken 0.1 percent against the euro ahead of a central bank
meeting where rates should stay unchanged.
Poland's zloty matched the fall, while the Czech crown
traded flat.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alexander Smith)