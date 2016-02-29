LONDON Feb 29 Emerging stocks fell 0.5 percent on Monday in line with global equities on disappointment at the weekend G20 summit's perceived failure to deliver solutions on sluggish world growth.

Chinese mainland shares fell almost 3 percent to a one-month closing low while some Asian bourses also lost ground after a weekend meeting of G20 finance chiefs which left markets disappointed.

But the dollar index eased after a sharp Friday rise and China unveiled a 50 basis point cut in banks' reserve requirements, lifting commodities and select markets.

UBS strategist Manik Narain said, however, the cut in China's reserve ratios was unlikely to have a significant or lasting impact on Chinese or overseas assets, given authorities' role in determining how much credit can be extended.

"This is perhaps just a signalling tool that China is prepared to guard against downside economic risks and is not engaging in rapid slowdown in lending," Narain said, adding the move could also give confidence to domestic equity investors.

South Africa's rand rose 1 percent, up from three-week lows hit on Friday when it tumbled almost 4 percent on fears government infighting would derail crucial reform moves

Narain said Monday's move merely represented a steadying after Friday's "horror show".

However, benchmark bond yields rose around 10 bps to one-month high. Shares were flat, recovering slightly from a weaker opening that was led by Barclays Africa which fell as much as 6 percent after its parent bank said "evaluating strategic options" on its African business .

Elsewhere, India's rupee rose 0.4 percent after the government stuck to fiscal deficit targets in its annual budget, belying fears of a spending increase.

Ten-year yields fell more than 10 bps, moving off six-month highs touched last week. But shares fell to 21-month lows led by losses on banks due to a lower-than-expected capital infusion plans.

Lenders such as State Bank of India and Punjab National bank fell as much as 2.7 percent PNBK.NS>.

"The tighter-than-expected fiscal stance significantly raises the chances of a 25bp rate cut in the (central bank's) next scheduled meeting in April, or at an unscheduled meeting before then," Capital Economics told clients.

But revenue targets were "ambitious", they said, noting collection had fallen short for five straight years and vital tax reform may not be passed in the current parliament session.

The Turkish lira jumped 1 percent off Friday's one-month lows, helped also by a 13.4 percent fall in the trade deficit in January.

The Polish zloty approached a seven-week high to the euro after data showing 3.9 percent annualised growth in the last quarter of 2015. The Serbian dinar slipped slightly versus the euro but stayed off 13-month lows touched last week.

Earlier, the South Korean won hit new 5-1/2-year lows

