LONDON Feb 29 Emerging stocks fell 0.5 percent
on Monday in line with global equities on disappointment at the
weekend G20 summit's perceived failure to deliver solutions on
sluggish world growth.
Chinese mainland shares fell almost 3 percent to a one-month
closing low while some Asian bourses also lost ground
after a weekend meeting of G20 finance chiefs which left
markets disappointed.
But the dollar index eased after a sharp Friday rise and
China unveiled a 50 basis point cut in banks' reserve
requirements, lifting commodities and select markets.
UBS strategist Manik Narain said, however, the cut in
China's reserve ratios was unlikely to have a significant or
lasting impact on Chinese or overseas assets, given authorities'
role in determining how much credit can be extended.
"This is perhaps just a signalling tool that China is
prepared to guard against downside economic risks and is not
engaging in rapid slowdown in lending," Narain said, adding the
move could also give confidence to domestic equity investors.
South Africa's rand rose 1 percent, up from three-week lows
hit on Friday when it tumbled almost 4 percent on fears
government infighting would derail crucial reform moves
Narain said Monday's move merely represented a steadying
after Friday's "horror show".
However, benchmark bond yields rose around 10 bps to
one-month high. Shares were flat, recovering slightly
from a weaker opening that was led by Barclays Africa
which fell as much as 6 percent after its parent bank said
"evaluating strategic options" on its African business
.
Elsewhere, India's rupee rose 0.4 percent after the
government stuck to fiscal deficit targets in its annual budget,
belying fears of a spending increase.
Ten-year yields fell more than 10 bps, moving
off six-month highs touched last week. But shares fell to
21-month lows led by losses on banks due to a
lower-than-expected capital infusion plans.
Lenders such as State Bank of India and Punjab National bank
fell as much as 2.7 percent PNBK.NS>.
"The tighter-than-expected fiscal stance significantly
raises the chances of a 25bp rate cut in the (central bank's)
next scheduled meeting in April, or at an unscheduled meeting
before then," Capital Economics told clients.
But revenue targets were "ambitious", they said, noting
collection had fallen short for five straight years and vital
tax reform may not be passed in the current parliament session.
The Turkish lira jumped 1 percent off Friday's one-month
lows, helped also by a 13.4 percent fall in the trade
deficit in January.
The Polish zloty approached a seven-week high to the euro
after data showing 3.9 percent annualised growth in
the last quarter of 2015. The Serbian dinar slipped
slightly versus the euro but stayed off 13-month lows
touched last week.
Earlier, the South Korean won hit new 5-1/2-year lows
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )