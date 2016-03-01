LONDON, March 1 Emerging stocks hit a one-week high on Tuesday and currencies strengthened across the board as China's move to ramp up stimulus fuelled investors' risk appetite, while economic data across South Africa and eastern Europe painted a mixed picture.

MSCI's emerging market stock index extended its winning streak for a third session and jumped 1.2 percent, with Russian dollar-stocks chalking up some of the biggest gains, rising as much as 2.8 percent after oil prices edged higher.

Markets continued to draw support from China's central bank resuming its easing cycle and injecting an estimated $100 billion worth of long-term cash into the economy on Monday. Weaker than expected China business survey data reinforced the case for more support in investors' minds.

"Clearly the data is deteriorating, but you've seen a cut to the reserve ratio requirement yesterday so basically markets are betting on more stimulus," said Peter Kinsella, head of EM research at Commerzbank.

"That is consistent with what you have seen with yesterday's CPI from the eurozone - further easing of policy in March from the European Central Bank is basically a done deal."

In China itself, mainland stocks closed around 1.8 percent higher while bourses elsewhere in Asia added solid gains.

Currencies also benefited from rising appetite for risk, with Russia's rouble gaining around 2 percent against the dollar to its strongest level in almost two months, while Turkey's lira strengthened 0.6 percent.

South Africa's rand gained for a second day, adding 0.8 percent, while stocks rose 1.3 percent as data showed economic expansion slowing to 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter and to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent for the whole of 2015.

Bourses and currencies across Central and Eastern Europe also gained as manufacturing data showed robust economic growth across the region despite a slowdown in the euro zone.

Poland's manufacturing sector expansion jumped to a seven-month high in February while Hungary's purchasing manager index also rose significantly in February.

"Overall the surveys suggest that growth in Central Europe continued to hold up well at the start of this year," Capital Economics wrote in a research note, adding that data from Poland was particularly encouraging.

Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint strengthened 0.2 percent against the euro, while currencies elsewhere in the region also gained.

