By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, March 4
LONDON, March 4 Emerging stocks extended gains
on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly rise in five months,
while bonds also rallied, with Russian 10-year yields at
18-month lows on easing inflation expectations.
MSCI's emerging equity benchmark was up 0.6
percent, rising for the sixth day in a row, thanks to a
stabilisation in commodity prices and a growing conviction that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will not be in a hurry to raise
interest rates.
Jobs data due later in the day are unlikely to change this
view, especially after soft service sector employment data
earlier this week.
Hong Kong shares rose to an eight-week closing high
and mainland Chinese stocks closed half a percent higher, with
some speculation that government-backed investors had helped to
stabilise markets before a key session of China's parliament.
"This is just an extension of the bull move after the very
bad start to the year," said Cristian Maggio, a strategist at TD
Securities, adding that even a bullish jobs figure was unlikely
to significantly dent sentiment.
"What really matters to the market at the moment is what is
implied by a potential Fed hike ... If the Fed hikes it's
because the economy in the U.S. and therefore the global economy
is not doing as badly as previously thought. That's positive
news for emerging markets," Maggio added.
The dollar firmed slightly against a currency basket,
dampening some EM currencies, although Asian currencies earlier
in the day touched multi-week highs thanks to bond and equity
inflows.
Emerging hard currency bond spreads versus Treasuries are at
two-month lows while local currency debt average yields
on the GBI-EM index are below 6.76 percent, their lowest since
end-October 2015.
Russia has witnessed one of the biggest local debt rallies
in recent days with its 10-year OFZ bond yield touching 18-month
lows and this week's bond sale three times oversubscribed.
The yield has fallen 100 basis points in the past month
on expectations that oil price and currency
stabilisation may allow the central bank to cut rates.
The central bank's February poll showed Russians expected
prices to rise by 9.2 percent over the next 12 months, down from
expectations in January of a 9.8 percent rise. But the bank has
played down this decline in inflationary expectations, analysts
said.
"The conservative tone of the inflation rhetoric adds
conviction to our view that the regulator is unlikely to cut its
key rate (currently 11 percent) at its next few meetings.
This could cool the prevailing rally in the OFZ market,"
Moscow-based brokerage Aton told clients.
But the rise in oil prices did not appear to benefit
Azerbaijan, which raised interest rates by 200 basis points to
defend the manat and also sold $100 million from reserves
.
Brazilian assets were flat after sharp Thursday rallies
spurred by the publication of allegations linking President
Dilma Rouseff and predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to a
giant graft probe. This has raised hopes in Brazil for a change
in political leadership.
Brazilian 5-year credit defaut swaps fell 26 basis points on
Thursday to 419 bps, according to Markit.
