By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, June 1
LONDON, June 1 Emerging stocks traded just off
one-month highs on Wednesday, as lacklustre factory data in Asia
underscored sluggish economic growth across the developing world
and the Chinese yuan approached a five-year low.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index was flat,
after disappointing manufacturing and export data from emerging
growth engines China, South Korea and Taiwan.
Chinese manufacturing activity (PMI) remained weak in May
amid soft demand at home and abroad, suggesting the world's
second largest economy is still struggling to gain traction,
despite strong credit growth.
"The Chinese data was broadly in line with expectations but
for a lot of investors it's quite surprising how little pass
through there has been from very strong credit stimulus in the
last six months into broader economic activity," said Manik
Narain, an emerging FX strategist at UBS.
Chinese mainland stocks slipped 0.28 percent as
investors took profits following Tuesday's 3.3 percent gains and
Hong Kong shares fell 0.26 percent.
Adding to investors' jitters was the yuan, which
approached its weakest reading since early 2011 as the central
bank set the daily guidance rate at a five-year low for a third
straight session. The yuan moves overshadowed the impact of a
slight pull back in the dollar.
The worries over Chinese growth are amplifying at a time
when the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking increasingly likely to
raise interest rates over the summer.
Asian emerging currencies mostly fell, with the South Korean
won at near three-month lows. Data showed exports falling
in May and inflation cooling more than expected, pointing to
sluggish domestic demand and bolstering expectations of a rate
cut.
South Korea's PMI reading was at a five-month high, but the
rise was marginal.
"The data is telling us that EM's exernal sector is
effectively still in recession - that is one factor that will
keep currencies volatile and equity markets quite choppy," said
Narain. "These are growth-sensitive asset classes and that is
one part of the story that is under deep strain at the moment."
The Indian rupee tumbled to a one-week low, hit by
media reports that central bank governor Raghuram Rajan who is
popular with business and investors, could refuse a second term
at the helm of the bank.
In emerging Europe, however, the PMI data was better, with
Hungary and Poland posting faster manufacturing activity growth,
thanks to accelerating new orders.
Budapest stocks rose over one percent but Warsaw
shares slipped around one percent to three-and-a-half
month lows. The forint and the zloty
weakened against the euro, reflecting the broader mood of risk
aversion.
The Russian rouble also slipped to one-week lows
against the dollar in line with weaker oil while
dollar-denominated Moscow stocks fell almost one percent
.
Russian PMIs continued to show manufacturing activity
contracting, albeit at a slower pace.
The Turkish lira remained under pressure and stocks
retreated 0.53 percent as manufacturing continued to
contract in May and the weak lira drove up manufacturers' input
prices.
"The pick-up in the price components of the Turkish PMI
survey looks worrying and supports our view that underlying
price pressures in the economy remain strong," Liza Ermolenko,
an economist at Capital Economics told clients.
Mozambique's metical currency traded just off record lows
hit on Tuesday, weighed down by fears of imminent default
.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 809.21 +1.76 +0.22 +1.90
Czech Rep 888.79 -4.97 -0.56 -7.06
Poland 1788.92 -19.32 -1.07 -3.78
Hungary 26788.05 +266.86 +1.01 +11.99
Romania 6423.93 +63.61 +1.00 -8.29
Greece 648.90 +1.93 +0.30 +2.78
Russia 895.16 -9.17 -1.01 +18.24
South Africa 47626.38 -347.71 -0.72 +3.99
Turkey 77413.23 -390.18 -0.50 +7.93
China 2914.21 -2.41 -0.08 -17.66
India 26786.77 +118.81 +0.45 +2.56
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.02 -0.03
Poland 4.39 4.38 -0.05 -2.94
Hungary 313.52 313.52 +0.00 +0.36
Romania 4.51 4.51 -0.04 +0.12
Serbia 122.87 122.79 -0.07 -1.14
Russia 66.74 66.76 +0.03 +9.31
Kazakhstan 337.16 336.36 -0.24 +0.99
Ukraine 25.08 25.05 -0.12 -4.50
South Africa 15.65 15.71 +0.34 -1.23
Kenya 100.70 100.70 +0.00 +1.49
Israel 3.85 3.85 +0.07 +1.08
Turkey 2.95 2.95 -0.09 -1.16
China 6.58 6.58 -0.02 -1.36
India 67.34 67.20 -0.20 -1.69
Brazil 3.58 3.61 +0.96 +10.72
Mexico 18.48 18.47 -0.10 -7.11
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 420 -1 .03 7 17.29 1