By Sujata Rao
LONDON, June 3 Emerging stocks rose on Friday to
one-month highs and were set for a second straight week of gains
amid receding expectations for a June U.S. rate rise, while
South African assets were steady before a crucial ratings
review.
Politics and sluggish economic growth are dogging emerging
markets, with the latest data showing Chinese services cooling
to three-month lows, raising expectations that Beijing will seek
to weaken the yuan.
The yuan touched five-year lows this week and has fallen for
five weeks in a row.
South Africa faces its credit rating being cut to junk by
S&P Global later in the day. However the rand rose 0.2 percent
and bond yields touched two-week lows ,
benefiting from a weaker dollar and a perception that the
downgrade is mostly priced in.
The dollar has pulled off two-month highs, with the
U.S. Federal Reserve now not expected to raise rates this month,
although jobs data later on Friday could change that view.
TD Securities analyst Cristian Maggio said that even if S&P
held fire on Friday, South Africa would likely fall to junk by
year-end.
"It seems very unlikely South Africa can retain its rating -
investment grade status is no longer consistent with the South
Africa dynamic."
He added: "This is the lull before the storm ... The market
is in wait-and-see mode, but it is ready like a fully loaded
spring to react to whatever the (ratings) decision."
ING Bank noted that South Africa's 5 year credit default
swaps are already 50 basis points (bps) wider than those of
Russia, which has a lower BB+ rating. The CDS were steady at 306
bps, according to Markit.
But ING's analysts added: "Given the soft back-drop for
industrial metals, we prefer to be rand sellers and see
dollar/rand pushing to the 16.25/30 area again over coming
weeks."
South African stocks rose half a percent, slightly
outgunning 0.4 percent gains on MSCI's emerging index
while earlier, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares rose by a
similar amount .
Russian shares rose one percent in line with oil,
which rose above $50 a barrel, while the rouble firmed 0.2
percent.
Turkish bond yields meanwhile slipped slightly as data
showed a bigger-than-expected inflation drop while
the lira was flat to the dollar. The data raises
expectations that the central bank will be able to cut rates at
its next meeting.
However, the new finance minister's call for the central
bank to support growth is likely to fuel fresh anxiety about
monetary policy at a time when President Tayyip Erdogan is
tightening his grip on power.
In Eastern Europe, Hungary's forint was near a one-month
high against the euro, having benefited from the European
Central Bank's assurance on Wednesday of continued stimulus
.
On the political front, Poland has received a formal
European Union warning over the rule of law while plans to
convert Swiss franc loans at the expense of banks has put the
Warsaw bourse on track for its biggest weekly fall since January
.
But the index rebounded 1 percent on Friday, thanks to 11
percent gains for Echo Investments, which announced a
dividend increase. Polish 10-year yields are however at 3-1/2
month highs and look set for the biggest weekly rise since
January.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 812.07 +2.73 +0.34 +2.26
Czech Rep 887.96 -0.45 -0.05 -7.15
Poland 1783.18 +20.90 +1.19 -4.09
Hungary 27183.94 -24.48 -0.09 +13.64
Romania 6551.08 -23.32 -0.35 -6.47
Greece 646.56 +7.37 +1.15 +2.41
Russia 891.85 +5.92 +0.67 +17.81
South Africa 48068.48 +390.49 +0.82 +4.96
Turkey 77049.47 +777.37 +1.02 +7.42
China 2938.18 +12.95 +0.44 -16.98
India 26882.40 +39.26 +0.15 +2.93
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.03 -0.03
Poland 4.39 4.38 -0.10 -2.97
Hungary 312.24 312.37 +0.04 +0.77
Romania 4.51 4.51 -0.04 +0.14
Serbia 123.09 123.10 +0.01 -1.32
Russia 67.03 66.92 -0.16 +8.83
Kazakhstan 337.27 337.06 -0.06 +0.96
Ukraine 24.90 24.95 +0.20 -3.81
South Africa 15.59 15.56 -0.21 -0.83
Kenya 100.90 100.80 -0.10 +1.29
Israel 3.87 3.86 -0.36 +0.43
Turkey 2.95 2.95 -0.16 -1.16
China 6.59 6.58 -0.06 -1.42
India 67.33 67.26 -0.10 -1.67
Brazil 3.58 3.59 +0.42 +10.70
Mexico 18.67 18.67 +0.02 -8.02
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 419 0 .02 7 20.08 1
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Toby
Chopra)