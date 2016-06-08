LONDON, June 8 Emerging equities rose to one-month highs on Wednesday, their fifth straight day of gains, after better-than-expected Chinese import data boosted commodity prices and markets continued to price out a June U.S. interest rate rise.

MSCI's benchmark emerging equities index was up around 0.4 percent as the import data pointed to improving domestic demand in China and cemented views that the economy may be slowly stabilising.

"It's the stimulus that was initiated late last year - it's starting to show up in the data, and affect China's trading partners. The markets are reacting positively to that," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB.

The central bank predicted a second straight annual fall in exports but still said 6.8 percent economic growth this year.

China's May crude oil imports jumped the most in over six years, iron ore imports were the highest since December and copper purchases were up more than 19 percent.

This lifted commodity prices, with oil rising to over $51 a barrel to touch eight-month highs, whilst copper revived from two-week lows.

This in turn boosted commodity-reliant emerging markets, with Russian dollar-denominated stocks up 0.4 percent to one-month highs.

The Russian rouble opened slightly firmer against the dollar but remains near two-week lows ahead of Friday's central bank meeting at which some market participants expect the first rate cut in almost a year.

The yield on the Russian 10-year local bond is approaching two-year lows.

Chinese mainland stocks slipped 0.4 percent amid weak volumes ahead of a long weekend. But other Asian markets bounced, with Korea, climbing 0.8 percent to close at its strongest level so far this year, whilst Taiwan rose 0.4 percent.

The Korean won also rose to a five-week high against the dollar, with the government and central bank announcing plans for a $9.5 billion fund to support two state-run banks exposed to the country's struggling shipyard sector.

The dollar has fallen to one-month lows as weak U.S. jobs data on Friday and cautious comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen hit expectations of a rate rise in June or July.

In emerging Europe, Prague shares tumbled 2.5 percent, led by a 6.5 percent fall in index heavyweight CEZ after the utility stock traded for the first day without a right to its dividend.

Budapest stocks inched to eight-year highs, shrugging off a 15 percent fall in lender FHB Bank which was fined by regulators for alleged market manipulation.

The Polish zloty firmed 0.2 percent against the euro to its strongest level since mid-April. This followed Tuesday's proposals that the cost to Polish banks of solving borrowers' Swiss franc mortgage problems should be spread over 30 years or so.

The Polish central bank on Wednesday held rates at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The Hungarian forint was flat near five-week highs against the euro after posting a better-than-expected trade surplus in April.

But the Croatian kuna weakened 0.17 percent against the euro, after the biggest party in the ruling coalition filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic, calling for him to step down.

The South African rand weakened 0.1 percent against the dollar, retreating from Tuesday's one-month highs ahead of first quarter GDP data which is expected to show that the economy is continuing to contract.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 838.86 +2.96 +0.35 +5.63

Czech Rep 872.56 -22.64 -2.53 -8.76

Poland 1832.71 -0.08 +0.01 -1.42

Hungary 27451.40 +57.21 +0.21 +14.76

Romania 6610.20 -18.29 -0.28 -5.63

Greece 654.70 +1.10 +0.17 +3.70

Russia 952.79 +3.92 +0.41 +25.86

South Africa 47934.12 -119.08 -0.25 +4.67

Turkey 77946.27 -211.35 -0.27 +8.67

China 2926.70 -9.35 -0.32 -17.31

India 26996.55 -13.12 -0.05 +3.37

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.04 -0.08

Poland 4.34 4.35 +0.24 -1.92

Hungary 310.54 310.29 -0.08 +1.32

Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.08 +0.34

Serbia 123.33 123.28 -0.04 -1.51

Russia 64.52 64.65 +0.20 +13.07

Kazakhstan 330.60 333.56 +0.90 +2.99

Ukraine 24.95 24.96 +0.04 -4.00

South Africa 14.93 14.90 -0.18 +3.57

Kenya 100.95 101.00 +0.05 +1.24

Israel 3.83 3.83 -0.04 +1.52

Turkey 2.89 2.89 +0.01 +0.77

China 6.57 6.57 +0.01 -1.19

India 66.73 66.65 -0.12 -0.80

Brazil 3.44 3.44 +0.11 +15.19

Mexico 18.34 18.36 +0.11 -6.36

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 408 0 .03 7 29.65 1

