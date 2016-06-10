By Karin Strohecker LONDON, June 10 Lower commodity prices and frayed nerves across global markets weighed on emerging assets on Friday but stocks and currencies were set for weekly gains, although Turkey's lira remained under pressure despite better than expected growth data. MSCI's emerging markets benchmark fell around 1 percent on the day, but was on track to rise 1.7 percent over the week in its third week of gains. Central and Eastern European shares delivered some of the biggest gains over the week, with Russian dollar stocks gaining almost 4 percent. Major stock markets pulled back on Friday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid concerns over the UK's June 23 referendum that could see Britain exit the European Union, and worries over the health of the U.S. economy. Oil prices extended the previous day's fall to drop 1.5 percent, while copper hovered close to the four-month low hit on Thursday. "It is a risk off day today ... we had a strong move up earlier in the week, and there is a bit of profit taking as we go towards the weekend," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities. "But overall we are reasonably positive ... the degrees of sell-off that you are getting every now and then seem to be shallower as time goes on." Currencies painted a similar picture. In Turkey, slightly stronger-than-expected data showing that the economy had expanded by 4.8 percent in the first quarter failed to cheer the lira, which weakened 0.9 percent on the day against the dollar and was on track for a weekly loss. "Consumption remained the key driver of growth, while investment contracted," Capital Economics analysts said in a research note. "The strength of consumer spending makes it difficult to justify recent rate cuts by the central bank, but mounting political pressure means that more loosening is probably on the way." Oil prices taking a tumble weighed on Russia's rouble , which was weaker on the day against the dollar, but still in line to strengthen 1 percent over the week as investors awaited the outcome of a central bank decision later in the day. A Reuters poll showed analysts were marginally inclined to expect a 50 basis point cut, which would be the first policy easing in nearly a year. South Africa's rand slipped more than 1 percent on the day, though was poised to strengthen over the week. Across central and eastern Europe, currencies also weakened against the euro with Poland's zloty leading the pack lower. Ratings agency S&P Global, which downgraded Poland in January, said on Thursday the actions of the incoming central bank chief will be crucial as to whether Warsaw avoids another downgrade. In Croatia, the kuna hit a three-month low overnight as tension within the ruling coalition still threatens to topple the government. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 828.55 -8.48 -1.01 +4.33 Czech Rep 851.96 -15.83 -1.82 -10.91 Poland 1790.54 -23.60 -1.30 -3.69 Hungary 26704.41 -271.50 -1.01 +11.64 Romania 6460.95 -53.72 -0.82 -7.76 Greece 625.50 -20.19 -3.13 -0.93 Russia 936.10 -14.76 -1.55 +23.65 South Africa 46883.43 -293.09 -0.62 +2.37 Turkey 77205.25 -506.48 -0.65 +7.64 China 2926.70 -9.35 -0.32 -17.31 India 26629.25 -134.21 -0.50 +1.96 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.03 -0.04 Poland 4.36 4.33 -0.49 -2.23 Hungary 311.68 310.78 -0.29 +0.95 Romania 4.51 4.51 -0.03 +0.23 Serbia 123.19 123.28 +0.07 -1.40 Russia 64.76 64.31 -0.70 +12.64 Kazakhstan 335.46 331.56 -1.16 +1.50 Ukraine 24.98 24.99 +0.05 -4.12 South Africa 14.95 14.79 -1.04 +3.43 Kenya 101.10 101.00 -0.10 +1.09 Israel 3.85 3.83 -0.44 +1.05 Turkey 2.92 2.89 -0.85 +0.05 China 6.56 6.56 +0.00 -1.02 India 66.82 66.74 -0.11 -0.92 Brazil 3.40 3.40 +0.03 +16.50 Mexico 18.36 18.24 -0.64 -6.47 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 412 2 .02 7 30.71 1 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Heneghan)