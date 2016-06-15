LONDON, June 15 Emerging market stocks snapped a four day-losing streak on Wednesday, as investors anticipated a soothing message later from the U.S. Federal Reserve to help settle the current outbreak of Brexit nerves.

With the Fed widely expected to kept its interest rates on hold for at least another month and markets going into their usual lull ahead of the decision, EM stocks clawed back 0.3 percent of their more than 5 percent lost since Thursday.

There was further reassurance as China's markets shrugged off equity index provider MSCI's surprise decision not to add domestically-listed Chinese A-Shares to its widely followed benchmark EM index yet.

Market-watchers and analysts said the move, the third year running it has said no, highlighted reservations among global institutional investors following a turbulent 12 months of market slumps and share suspensions.

"There have been a lot of significant improvements made recently by the Chinese authorities to improve accessibility for global investors; however, some of them are relatively recent, so we need a little bit of time to assess the effectiveness of these measures," Remy Briand, MSCI global head of research, told reporters.

Chinese markets ended the day roughly 1 percent higher, bolstered in part by central bank's fixing of the official yuan exchange rate against the dollar at a five-year low.

South Korea's won fell to a near two-week trough, while the Indonesian rupiah <IDR=ID slipped to its weakest in more than a week ahead of a central bank rate decision on Thursday.

Eastern Europe's currency markets were steadier after a turbulent few days linked to worries about Britain's June 23 vote on its European Union membership.

Options on Polish zloty volatility edged back from four-year highs and shares across the region and in Russia nudged higher. More than 800,000 Poles live in the UK and around 7 percent of Polish exports go there.

Spot FX and stock markets also made ground, with both the rouble and zloty up for the first time in four days against the dollar.

Stocks in Moscow and Warsaw snapped three- and four-day losing streaks respectively, while average government bond spreads tightened fractionally.

With emerging markets tending to be heavily impacted by U.S. rates due to their large amounts of dollar-denominated debt and trade, the Fed's statement later was in focus. Markets are pricing zero percent probability of a rate hike this month and less than 50 percent chance of one by the end of the year. <0#FF:>

"That will probably have to be repriced again at some point," said EM fund manager Ashmore's Jan Dehn. "But in emerging markets we are basically a bunch of little ships floating on a sea of risk at the moment."

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 806.71 +3.65 +0.45 -19.55

Czech Rep 820.43 +12.23 +1.51 -17.05

Poland 1768.43 +5.82 +0.33 -26.35

Hungary 18550.68 -79.88 -0.43 -0.07

Romania 7126.27 -8.01 -0.11 +9.74

Greece 593.57 +0.12 +0.66 -48.95

Russia 907.87 +7.68 +0.85 -34.60

South Africa 45641.31 +244.41 +0.54 +10.03

Turkey 76398.28 +638.75 +0.84 +12.68

China 2326.43 +19.57 +0.85 +9.95

India 26678.45 +282.74 -0.22 +26.02

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.06 27.04 -0.07 -0.23

Poland 4.42 4.43 +0.36 -3.58

Hungary 313.75 313.68 -0.02 +0.28

Romania 4.53 4.52 -0.26 -0.25

Serbia 123.30 123.37 +0.06 -1.48

Russia 65.75 66.06 +0.46 +10.95

Kazakhstan 337.60 339.06 +0.43 +0.86

Ukraine 12.70 24.92 +96.22 +88.60

South Africa 15.27 15.29 +0.09 +1.23

Kenya 88.50 101.10 +14.24 +15.48

Israel 3.87 3.88 +0.07 +0.38

Turkey 2.93 2.93 +0.12 -0.47

China 6.14 6.59 +7.38 +5.73

India 67.13 67.28 +0.23 -1.39

Brazil 2.24 3.48 +55.27 +76.64

Mexico 18.87 18.92 +0.29 -9.01

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 430 -2 .03 7 24.01 1

All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. (Editing by Catherine Evans)