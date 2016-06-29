By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 Emerging stocks and currencies
rose for the second straight day on Wednesday, clawing back more
of the recent Brexit-fuelled losses, though shares linked to
Turkish tourism fell sharply after a deadly attack at Istanbul's
main airport.
World stocks have rebounded slightly after huge losses on
Friday and Monday due to Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, as the heightened uncertainty is now seen dissuading the
U.S. Federal Reserve from a July rate hike and could even bring
more stimulus from euro zone and Japanese policymakers.
As the dollar retreated further against a basket of major
currencies, emerging assets firmed, with MSCI's main EM equity
index up for the second day in a row after losing 6 percent on
Friday and Monday
The positive momentum was dampened by the Chinese yuan
lingering at 5-1/2 year lows against the dollar and also
the suicide attack which killed 36 people at Istanbul airport,
the world's third-largest and a major tourism hub.
The attack is likely to further dent Turkey's struggling
tourism industry, which saw foreign visitors drop more than a
third in May for its biggest fall in 22 years.
Shares in airport operator TAV fell more than 3
percent while Pegasus Airlines and Turkish Airlines
fell 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
The Istanbul index lost 0.2 percent though the lira
managed to rise 0.5 percent against the dollar.
"On the economic side this will again raise concerns about
the tourism sector which is struggling, partly due to security
concerns and partly because of Russia," said William Jackson at
Capital Economics, referring to Russian sanctions on Turkey that
damaged trade and tourism.
"But the market impact overall is not that significant as
there is a general improvement in investor sentiment and some of
the Brexit turmoil seems to be fading a bit."
Most other markets rallied, with the South African rand and
Korean rising about 1 percent to lead currency gains
The rouble however pulled back half a percent and
central European currencies stayed flat versus the euro
. While Warsaw stocks were flat, those in
Budapest and Prague rose more than half a percent
These markets are likely to be most affected by Brexit due
to their reliance on remittances and European Union funds, and
many banks have cut their forecasts for regional currencies.
Jackson said he would likely do the same but added:
"The big picture remains that these will still be the best
performing economies in Europe over the next few years."
Nigeria's naira firmed in the non-deliverable forwards
(NDF)markets, with three-month contracts trading around 289 per
dollar, the strongest in almost two weeks. The
currency closed Tuesday trading at 282.50 per dollar after
dollar sales by the central bank.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 814.88 +9.64 +1.20 +2.61
Czech Rep 811.31 +4.88 +0.61 -15.16
Poland 1747.32 -4.49 -0.26 -6.02
Hungary 26364.00 +137.16 +0.52 +10.21
Romania 6485.55 +41.79 +0.65 -7.41
Greece 540.89 +2.24 +0.42 -14.33
Russia 914.02 +8.66 +0.96 +20.74
South Africa 45388.80 +281.66 +0.62 -0.89
Turkey 76548.46 -380.88 -0.50 +6.72
China 2932.52 +19.96 +0.69 -17.14
India 26648.27 +123.72 +0.47 +2.03
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.11 27.12 +0.03 -0.41
Poland 4.41 4.42 +0.16 -3.51
Hungary 316.16 316.43 +0.09 -0.48
Romania 4.52 4.52 +0.08 +0.00
Serbia 123.35 123.90 +0.45 -1.52
Russia 64.37 64.00 -0.57 +13.33
Kazakhstan 338.97 338.98 +0.00 +0.45
Ukraine 24.85 24.88 +0.10 -3.61
South Africa 14.99 15.17 +1.22 +3.17
Kenya 101.10 101.00 -0.10 +1.09
Israel 3.86 3.87 +0.21 +0.74
Turkey 2.89 2.90 +0.33 +0.79
China 6.65 6.65 -0.10 -2.40
India 67.69 67.71 +0.02 -2.20
Brazil 3.30 3.30 +0.02 +19.94
Mexico 18.71 18.82 +0.57 -8.25
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 420 -2 .08 7 36.41 1
All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
