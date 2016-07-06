* MSCI EM stocks index down 1.2 percent for second day
* Rand down 1 percent, Mex peso, Turk lira, rouble down 0.5
pct
* Poland expected to keep rates at 1.5 pct
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 6 Emerging market currencies and
stocks drifted lower in Europe on Wednesday, having been lashed
overnight by a renewed wave of Brexit anxiety, Chinese currency
weakness and oil price falls.
The ugly mix pushed MSCI's benchmark EM index down
1.2 percent for a second day running and left South Africa's
rand down 1 percent and Turkey's lira, Mexico's
peso and Russia's rouble all down 0.5 percent.
The prospect of what could be some dovish U.S. Federal
Reserve minutes later helped slow the selling in European
trading though it couldn't stem it completely.
Polish stocks and zloty , which
have borne the brunt of the Brexit stress in emerging markets,
dropped for a fifth and fourth day respectively to take the
share losses since April to 15 percent.
Poland's central bank is also meeting on Wednesday. It is
widely expected to keep interest rates at 1.5 percent, but
traders will be keen to hear what the new head of the bank, Adam
Glapinski, thinks will be the impact of Brexit on the economy.
"We still think Poland's next move could be a (interest
rate) cut," said Rabobank strategist Piotr Matys. "Probably not
this year, but early next year when we will have a better
picture on Brexit and the impact on the Polish economy."
The general sense of global uncertainty saw the cost of
insuring emerging market countries' debt continue to creep up,
even as global bond yields continued to slide.
A heavy drop in oil prices to back under $48 a barrel added
pressure. Russian stocks slid in line with the
rouble after Latin American stocks, which have
had a bumper 2016 so far, dropped 2.3 percent on Tuesday.
Questions also lurked over China's intentions for its
currency after the yuan fell for to a fifth
consecutive session as the People's Bank of China set its daily
guidance rate at its lowest since November 2010.
State-run banks later sold the dollar, limiting the yuan's
fall, traders said though the moves continued to buffet
other Asian currencies.
South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar
both touched one-week lows. Many Southeast Asian currencies
meanwhile were barely traded as local markets closed to
celebrate the end of the Muslim fasting month.
"It is way too early to consider buying EM assets,"
Rabobank's Matys said of the onging selloff. "It is not over so
I maintain my very cautious view."
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 820.36 -11.32 -1.36 +3.30
Czech Rep 826.29 +1.86 +0.23 -13.60
Poland 1693.91 -22.04 -1.28 -8.89
Hungary 26202.60 -223.27 -0.84 +9.54
Romania 6491.68 -21.46 -0.33 -7.32
Greece 522.87 -4.29 -0.81 -17.18
Russia 917.61 -7.62 -0.82 +21.21
South Africa 44659.21 -671.72 -1.48 -2.49
Turkey 78387.70 +435.59 +0.56 +9.29
China 3017.10 +10.71 +0.36 -14.75
India 27166.87 -111.89 -0.41 +4.02
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.05 27.04 -0.03 -0.18
Poland 4.45 4.44 -0.23 -4.28
Hungary 316.33 316.34 +0.00 -0.53
Romania 4.52 4.52 +0.06 -0.03
Serbia 123.30 123.12 -0.15 -1.48
Russia 64.69 64.37 -0.50 +12.76
Kazakhstan 337.01 337.16 +0.04 +1.04
Ukraine 24.83 24.82 -0.02 -3.52
South Africa 14.85 14.75 -0.68 +4.15
Kenya 101.05 101.00 -0.05 +1.14
Israel 3.89 3.89 -0.14 -0.18
Turkey 2.94 2.93 -0.36 -0.76
China 6.69 6.68 -0.18 -2.95
India 67.52 67.42 -0.13 -1.95
Brazil 3.30 3.30 -0.01 +19.90
Mexico 18.86 18.81 -0.29 -8.98
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 407 3 .01 7 50.70 1
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)