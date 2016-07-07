LONDON, July 7 Emerging stocks rebounded almost 1 percent on Thursday, tracking their peers in developed markets helped by robust U.S. data and dovish Fed minutes, while the yuan firmed versus the dollar after falling for five days in a row.

The U.S. services sector showed healthy gains in June but Federal Reserve minutes showed U.S. interest rates are unlikely to rise any time soon amid Brexit-led growth concerns.

Meanwhile Britain is expected to launch more stimulus next week to allay the pain from last month's vote to leave the European Union. The euro zone, Japan and possibly China are seen following suit.

Emerging equities rose after two days of falls, led by 1 percent gains in Hong Kong. Domestically listed Chinese shares closed flat to weaker, spooked by data showing bad bank loans had jumped to stand close to $300 billion.

More investors are being pushed into emerging markets in search of higher returns as central banks in the developed world have turned more dovish in the wake of the Brexit vote, causing further falls in bond yields in Japan, United States and Europe.

"This lower-for-longer theme...has been completely reinforced. A Fed hike is priced out, a Bank of England cut is priced and that is extremely bullish for the rates market," said Viktor Szabo, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Citi analysts told clients emerging stocks would continue outperforming in the second half of 2016 but advised cutting Asia positions in favour of Latin America and EMEA, commodity oriented markets that would benefit from global policy easing.

"We steer away from quality and opt for a reflationary strategy by being overweight sectors such as info tech, financials, consumer discretionary, materials," they added.

Currencies received some respite too as China's central bank raised the currency's midpoint off 5-1/2 year lows while spot yuan traded at 6.685, well off Wednesdays low of 6.6980.

Meanwhile, data showed an increase in Chinese reserves to $3.21 trillion, bucking forecasts of a fall and hinting possibly at dollar purchases by the authorities.

"The underperformance of the yuan reflects a recent policy drive to achieve some depreciation and it is likely to persist," Credit Agricole told clients.

Emerging European stocks rose 1.5 percent. Polish stocks, hard hit by Brexit vote woes, rallied 1.3 percent while Hungarian stocks touched two-week highs.

Russian stocks rose 1 percent and the rouble firmed 0.6 percent as oil prices rose . The currency may also receive support from central bank comments noting a likely inflation spike caused by utility price rises

The comments, effectively ruling out a July rate hike, have pushed 10-year yields off 2-1/2 year highs.

On dollar bond markets, the improved tone and upcoming summer lull are encouraging some borrowers to try their luck. Bulgaria Energy Holding, STLC, Bank of Georgia, Burgan Bank, Teva and Macedonia are said to be mulling bonds in coming days.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 828.59 +9.40 +1.15 +4.34

Czech Rep 818.45 -7.84 -0.95 -14.42

Poland 1716.95 +27.03 +1.60 -7.65

Hungary 26858.82 +367.80 +1.39 +12.28

Romania 6468.07 +33.85 +0.53 -7.66

Greece 533.22 +3.57 +0.67 -15.54

Russia 935.21 +17.50 +1.91 +23.54

South Africa 45044.79 +543.57 +1.22 -1.64

Turkey 78387.70 +435.59 +0.56 +9.29

China 3016.93 -0.36 -0.01 -14.76

India 27226.31 +59.44 +0.22 +4.25

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.04 27.05 +0.05 -0.14

Poland 4.43 4.44 +0.15 -3.93

Hungary 316.08 315.93 -0.05 -0.46

Romania 4.52 4.51 -0.08 +0.05

Serbia 123.21 123.30 +0.07 -1.41

Russia 63.89 64.42 +0.83 +14.19

Kazakhstan 337.46 337.01 -0.13 +0.90

Ukraine 24.81 24.83 +0.10 -3.44

South Africa 14.60 14.73 +0.91 +5.93

Kenya 101.10 101.00 -0.10 +1.09

Israel 3.88 3.88 -0.20 +0.11

Turkey 2.92 2.94 +0.40 -0.27

China 6.68 6.69 +0.11 -2.85

India 67.41 67.40 -0.01 -1.79

Brazil 3.33 3.33 +0.07 +18.99

Mexico 18.64 18.72 +0.43 -7.90

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 402 -1 .03 7 51.00 1

All data taken from Reuters. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.

close at 2130 GMT.

($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)