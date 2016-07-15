By Sujata Rao
LONDON, July 15 Emerging stocks were set to end
Friday with the biggest weekly gains since March, buoyed by
policy-easing prospects at home and abroad although many markets
retreated after a deadly militant attack in France soured the
mood.
A gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck ploughed into
Bastille Day holiday crowds in the French Riviera city of Nice
late on Thursday, killing at least 84 people in what President
Francois Hollande called a terrorist act. The
attack dampened European markets.
The impact was partly offset by Chinese data showing
quarterly growth at a robust 6.7 percent, pushing currencies
such as the Taiwanese dollar and Korean won to hit new
multi-month highs . Chinese state
banks' dollar sales helped keep the yuan flat over the week
.
"The risk-on tone across global markets continues,
conspiring to push EM currencies stronger. For now, there is
nothing standing in the way of further gains over the short term
as the lack of negative factors should keep investors hunting
for yield," Societe Generale analysts said in a note.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.25 percent for its
seventh day of gains, and is up almost 5 percent this week
. Emerging bonds have likewise rallied strongly, with
dollar bonds' average premia over U.S. Treasuries declining by
around 25 bps over the week, pushing spreads to the lowest in
over a year.
With central banks in Japan and Europe expected to ease
policy further and many emerging markets also inching towards
rate cuts, local currency bond yields have tumbled to the lowest
in over a year. bit.ly/29IogR2
However, many emerging assets in Europe pulled off recent
highs on Friday, with the rand and rouble down more than half a
percent versus the dollar and the Turkish lira falling 0.3
percent .
Aside from the Nice events, some of the pullback was
attributed to the Bank of England's decision not to cut interest
rates on Thursday, contrary to expectations.
The zloty was flat against the euro before a Fitch decision
that could lower the outlook on Poland's A- rating to negative
. Polish bond yields stood more than 10
bps higher than post-Brexit lows.
Hungarian bonds were likewise flat but hovered near record
lows after authorities acted on Tuesday to push cash out of
short-dated bank deposits into bond markets and the economy
. Ten-year yields are down more than 10 bps this
week to around 2.84 percent.
"Hungary is possibly the most reactive central bank in the
region," Citi analysts said in a note, adding that this week's
measures were "another important step towards central bank
efforts to engineer a much lower front-end (of yield curve), and
finally a weaker forint".
In other bond news, Macedonia pulled a euro issue it had
already started marketing after an opposition party member
questioned the legality of the deal.
