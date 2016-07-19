By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, July 19
LONDON, July 19 Turkey's stocks and lira fell
further on Tuesday and local bond yields rose as Friday's failed
coup continued to pressure markets, while broader emerging
stocks eased off 7-1/2 month highs.
A slight dollar rise, weakness in global stocks and a
pullback in commodity prices weighed on global emerging assets,
along with renewed weakness in China's yuan, which was reported
to be supported near 5-1/2 year lows by state-run banks' dollar
sales.
Turkey's stock market opened around 1 percent lower, then
trimmed some of those losses to stand 0.4 percent down,
. Monday's 7 percent fall was the biggest daily loss
since the height of the 2013 "taper tantrum".
Shares in tourism-reliant Turkish Airlines fell
0.6 percent after slumping 12 percent to four-year lows, though
they could enjoy some relief as more countries lifted
restrictions on Turkey flights. Airport operator TAV
rose 1 percent after Monday's 17-percent fall.
"There are a number of 'black swans' still there, especially
this week as the government is still trying to grapple with what
happened over the weekend. This purge is still ongoing ... So we
are still trading on this uncertainty on the domestic front,"
Societe Generale strategist Roxana Hulea said.
Investors are also focusing on Turkey's credit rating, which
hangs by a thread after Moody's, one of the two agencies that
rank it investment grade, put it on watch for a downgrade.
That helped push local 10-year yields above 10 percent for
the first time since May, up some 30 basis points
since before Friday's coup attempt, though they later eased.
Five-year credit default swaps rose five basis points to 254
bps, a three-week high, Markit said.
The central bank is expected to cut overnight lending rates
by 25 bps on Tuesday. ING Bank analysts wrote: "A rate cut may
be modestly lira-supportive to the extent to which it may ease a
potential further sell-off in Turkish government bonds."
SocGen's Hulea also predicts a 25 bps cut, having moderated
her earlier 50 bps forecast.
"It's a compromise between signalling that things are
gradually returning to normal, and actually paying attention to
the fact that outflows are detrimental to Turkey. This is
something the central bank needs to tread very carefully on,"
she added.
While broader emerging markets have seen little spillover
from the Turkey events, MSCI's emerging equity index
eased 0.2 percent, snapping an eight-day streak of gains and
tracking falls on European bourses.
It was also hit by losses in Hong Kong and Korea while South
African and Russian stocks fell around 1 percent
, as oil and commodity prices eased.
Polish stocks lost half a percent a day after
hitting three-week highs. The zloty retreated 0.3 percent
against the euro from the two-week highs touched after
Fitch ratings agency held off cutting the country's sovereign
rating last week.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 867.71 -2.42 -0.28 +9.26
Czech Rep 871.05 +0.79 +0.09 -8.92
Poland 1779.72 -8.40 -0.47 -4.27
Hungary 27107.41 +19.19 +0.07 +13.32
Romania 6626.84 +3.61 +0.05 -5.39
Greece 557.92 +2.66 +0.48 -11.63
Russia 958.01 -11.34 -1.17 +26.55
South Africa 45938.93 -492.51 -1.06 +0.31
Turkey 76645.27 -312.34 -0.41 +6.86
China 3036.20 -7.37 -0.24 -14.21
India 27676.92 -69.74 -0.25 +5.97
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.04 -0.04
Poland 4.38 4.37 -0.30 -2.82
Hungary 314.64 314.45 -0.06 +0.00
Romania 4.47 4.47 -0.06 +1.12
Serbia 123.00 122.99 -0.01 -1.24
Russia 63.04 62.82 -0.35 +15.72
Kazakhstan 338.55 339.10 +0.16 +0.58
Ukraine 24.81 24.84 +0.10 -3.46
South Africa 14.32 14.23 -0.61 +7.99
Kenya 101.43 101.30 -0.13 +0.76
Israel 3.86 3.85 -0.17 +0.79
Turkey 2.98 2.98 -0.18 -2.20
China 6.69 6.70 +0.18 -2.95
India 67.15 67.13 -0.03 -1.42
Brazil 3.25 3.25 +0.01 +21.75
Mexico 18.47 18.37 -0.52 -7.04
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 380 4 .00 7 56.31 1
All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)