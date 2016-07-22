By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, July 22
LONDON, July 22 Emerging stocks were left
clinging to slimmest of weekly gains on Friday, as trouble in
Turkey, a 3 percent drop in oil and a fifth week of gains for
the dollar all took their toll on the sector's recent hot
streak.
Investors have dumped Turkish assets following last Friday's
failed coup and a crackdown by President Tayyip Erdogan, who has
imposed a three-month state of emergency.
Turkish stocks were set for their worst week since
late 2008, dropping half a percent on Friday and having lost 14
percent since the coup attempt. The dollar-denominated MSCI
Turkey index is now 4 percent down on the year.
The lira was flat around 3.07 to the dollar, near
record lows and is down 1.7 percent for the week.
Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD Securities,
predicted the lira would fall further, with the bond market
pivotol following a downgrade of the sovereign rating by S&P
Global this week.
"With the risk of further downgrades, this sector will be
under pressure, which will likely trigger big outflows and put
more pressure on the currency," Maggio said.
The yield premium paid by Turkish sovereign bonds over U.S.
Treasuries on the JP Morgan EMBI Global index has widened 66
basis points since last Friday to 336 bps, blowing out
to the widest since mid-February on Thursday.
Maggio said the developments in Turkey were a "game changer"
as a lot of investors would be deterred from getting involved.
"As the macroeconomic environment deteriorates - and it will
deteriorate as that is an unavoidable consquence of falling
foreign direct investment and tourism - you will see more
reluctance to invest in Turkish securities," he said.
Minor falls overnight for the majority of Asian markets and
a soft end to an otherwise solid week in eastern Europe pushed
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index down 0.3
percent for only its second day out of the last 12 in the red.
Warsaw stocks were amongst the biggest fallers in
Europe, down around one percent, with Budapest shares
down 0.7 percent and Russian dollar-denominated stocks
down 0.7 percent.
A fall in oil prices over the last two sessions was
also weighing on some EM oil producers. The rouble
slipped 0.9 percent against the dollar and the Malaysian ringgit
hit three-week lows, facing the biggest weekly loss in 10
months amid a deepening scandal surrounding state fund 1MDB
.
China's yuan was set for its biggest weekly gain
since April, however. State-run banks were suspected of
supporting it ahead of this weekend's G20 meeting.
Data from the Bank of International Settlements showed
cross-border credit to China from international banks contracted
by a massive $63 billion in the second quarter, accounting for
most of the $76 billion decline in emerging markets cross-border
credit in this period.
There seemed to be little spillover from Turkey, with
yield-hungry investors still snapping up emerging assets.
Emerging bond funds enjoyed record high weekly inflows of
$4.7 billion, and combined equity and debt inflows were the
second highest on record, JPMorgan said.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 868.57 -2.60 -0.30 +9.37
Czech Rep 887.84 +0.34 +0.04 -7.16
Poland 1787.50 -16.18 -0.90 -3.85
Hungary 27694.32 -141.78 -0.51 +15.78
Romania 6637.09 +2.46 +0.04 -5.24
Greece 567.86 -0.79 -0.14 -10.06
Russia 941.65 -5.42 -0.57 +24.39
South Africa 46161.74 -110.92 -0.24 +0.80
Turkey 71218.87 -376.11 -0.53 -0.71
China 3012.43 -26.58 -0.87 -14.88
India 27727.85 +17.33 +0.06 +6.17
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.03 -0.09
Poland 4.35 4.36 +0.15 -2.22
Hungary 313.51 313.71 +0.06 +0.36
Romania 4.46 4.45 -0.14 +1.35
Serbia 123.41 123.39 -0.02 -1.57
Russia 64.50 64.20 -0.47 +13.09
Kazakhstan 341.90 342.16 +0.08 -0.41
Ukraine 24.81 24.80 -0.02 -3.44
South Africa 14.21 14.22 +0.10 +8.84
Kenya 101.55 101.40 -0.15 +0.64
Israel 3.84 3.84 +0.07 +1.30
Turkey 3.07 3.07 -0.01 -4.99
China 6.67 6.67 +0.04 -2.68
India 67.11 67.14 +0.06 -1.35
Brazil 3.27 3.27 +0.03 +21.08
Mexico 18.58 18.57 -0.09 -7.61
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 378 -1 .04 7 56.79 1
(Reporting by Claire Milhench and Marc Jones)