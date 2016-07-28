LONDON, July 28 A dollar retreat boosted emerging assets on Thursday, with stocks at new 11-month highs despite fresh wobbles on Chinese equity markets, while the Turkish lira continued its recovery, firming to one-week highs.

The Federal Reserve stopped short of signalling a near-term increase in U.S. interest rates, and while a December move is seen as likely, markets are focusing instead on the extra stimulus Japan's government is delivering. The central bank is expected to match that move on Friday with monetary easing .

MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.25 percent despite pullbacks in Asian markets, where some concern is rising over volatility in China and the weakening yen.

Mainland Chinese shares fell as much as 3 percent at one point before recovering as new regulations are expected to prompt wealth managers at small banks to bail out of stocks and into bonds.

"The doves are still comfortable after the Fed," said Sebastien Barbe, head of emerging markets strategy at Credit Agricole in Paris.

"Also the fact that (China) decided to set the exchange rate firmer shows they consider that risks are under control, which is positive for emerging markets."

There was also some support from signs of oil price stabilisation after several days of falls, he said.

Stock and bond inflows are boosting emerging market currencies, causing unease in some countries - South Korea, for instance, was believed intervening as the won hit nine-month highs.

However, Barbe warned: "If the Bank of Japan doesn't do anything tomorrow, it will be a disappointment in terms of liquidity support and emerging markets could suffer."

In emerging Europe, Turkish assets continued their post-coup recovery, shrugging off a worsening crackdown on alleged plotters. Stocks jumped 1 percent to one-week highs while the lira was flat, also near one-week highs .

Turkey's economic confidence index hit its highest level so far this year in July, rising 14.9 percent to 95.7, despite the mid-month coup attempt.

Elsewhere, the Nigerian naira hit new record lows against the dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off a rate increase of 200 basis points.

Markets are waiting to see if Egypt will announce plans to devalue its pound at a central bank meeting.

Cairo stocks pulled off three-month highs hit after news the government was in loan talks with the International Monetary Fund. The 2025 dollar bond, which rose 4 cents after the news, eased half a percent.

Polish stocks extended losses, falling 0.7 percent and the zloty lost 0.2 percent amid worries over banking sector plans and the European Commission's Wednesday statement giving Warsaw three months to address rule of law concerns.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 876.21 +2.16 +0.25 +10.33

Czech Rep 892.68 -0.74 -0.08 -6.66

Poland 1788.92 -8.71 -0.48 -3.78

Hungary 27682.27 -98.78 -0.36 +15.73

Romania 6686.38 -40.94 -0.61 -4.54

Greece 568.73 -0.43 -0.08 -9.92

Russia 922.22 +0.55 +0.06 +21.82

South Africa 46881.11 +7.06 +0.02 +2.37

Turkey 75816.91 +741.20 +0.99 +5.70

China 2994.98 +2.98 +0.10 -15.38

India 28132.83 +108.50 +0.39 +7.72

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.05 27.02 -0.11 -0.21

Poland 4.37 4.37 -0.18 -2.65

Hungary 312.85 313.12 +0.09 +0.57

Romania 4.46 4.46 -0.02 +1.34

Serbia 123.18 123.27 +0.07 -1.39

Russia 66.11 65.87 -0.36 +10.35

Kazakhstan 353.21 351.60 -0.46 -3.60

Ukraine 24.80 24.80 +0.02 -3.40

South Africa 14.21 14.24 +0.22 +8.82

Kenya 101.35 101.30 -0.05 +0.84

Israel 3.83 3.83 +0.19 +1.62

Turkey 3.02 3.02 +0.04 -3.31

China 6.66 6.67 +0.16 -2.48

India 67.05 67.06 +0.02 -1.27

Brazil 3.26 3.26 +0.12 +21.47

Mexico 18.78 18.82 +0.20 -8.57

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 388 0 .06 7 54.45 1

All data taken from Reuters. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

