By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Aug 1 Emerging stocks hit the highest level in nearly a year on Monday after disappointing numbers from the U.S. pushed the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike further onto the future while mixed Chinese data weighed on some bourses across Asia. MSCI's emerging market benchmark jumped 1.3 percent to the highest level since mid-August with stocks in Turkey, Russia and South Africa chalking up solid gains. The gains came after U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data on Friday showed the economy remained unexpectedly tepid. The receding prospect of a U.S. interest rate rise has provided emerging assets with more breathing space. "When the Fed's away, the mice will play - and that still applies. The sentiment is going to continue to be reasonably positive," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities. "But there is a Goldilocks thing: If growth really starts to slow, markets could get worried," he added. Data from China painted a mixed picture of the economic outlook for the world's second largest economy. An official survey showed the country's manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrinking in July, reinforcing fears that the economy may once again be losing momentum. Yet a private business survey showed manufacturing activity in China expanding for the first time in 17 months. China mainland shares closed nearly 1 percent lower, also weighed down by a crackdown on speculators and an impending wave of initial public offerings. However, the yuan edged up as major state banks were again suspected of intervening on behalf of the People's Bank of China to offset robust dollar demand. Other currencies also strengthened against the dollar. South Africa's rand gained 0.5 percent after hitting its strongest level in nearly nine months, while Turkey's lira touched a near-two week high. But in Russia, the rouble lost half a percentage point, weighed down by oil prices tumbling 1 percent. Elsewhere in emerging Europe, Poland's zloty weakened 0.1 percent against the euro. Data from Poland showed manufacturing growth slowed in July to its lowest level since September 2014, coming in well below forecasts and output contracting for the first time since the same month. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 884.73 +11.26 +1.29 +11.41 Czech Rep 888.38 +6.64 +0.75 -7.11 Poland 1761.83 +2.09 +0.12 -5.23 Hungary 27765.33 +137.16 +0.50 +16.07 Romania 6757.24 +32.05 +0.48 -3.53 Greece 570.51 -0.82 -0.14 -9.64 Russia 932.10 +4.53 +0.49 +23.12 South Africa 46263.46 +346.98 +0.76 +1.02 Turkey 76604.05 +1198.53 +1.59 +6.80 China 2953.39 -25.95 -0.87 -16.55 India 27971.81 -80.05 -0.29 +7.10 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.04 -0.05 Poland 4.36 4.35 -0.04 -2.25 Hungary 311.65 311.03 -0.20 +0.96 Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.09 +1.47 Serbia 123.19 123.13 -0.05 -1.40 Russia 66.28 65.98 -0.46 +10.06 Kazakhstan 352.06 352.36 +0.09 -3.28 Ukraine 24.81 24.80 -0.05 -3.47 South Africa 13.81 13.88 +0.45 +11.93 Kenya 101.35 101.30 -0.05 +0.84 Israel 3.81 3.81 +0.04 +2.12 Turkey 2.98 2.99 +0.31 -2.06 China 6.64 6.64 -0.04 -2.22 India 66.73 66.63 -0.15 -0.80 Brazil 3.25 3.25 -0.02 +21.90 Mexico 18.69 18.75 +0.29 -8.14 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 389 -3 .05 7 55.79 1 (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Ralph Boulton)