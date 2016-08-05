By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Aug 5 Emerging market stocks jumped on Friday, on track for a fourth week of gains, and currencies traded broadly stronger with South African assets firming after local elections saw the ruling ANC party lose significant support. MSCI's emerging market index rose 1 percent on the day and looked to chalk up gains of 1.3 percent over a week, helped also by a fresh round of stimulus from the Bank of England which cut interest rates and restarted bond-buying. Currencies also strengthened on the day. Russia's rouble gained 0.6 percent against the dollar, shrugging off weaker oil prices, while South Africa's rand strengthened 0.4 percent to a nine-month high. South African bonds firmed across the curve. The 10-year issue traded near 8-month highs hit on Thursday following Wednesday's local election where voters vented anger at corruption, high unemployment and poor public services. More than 90 percent of votes counted showed the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) leading in three major cities, threatening to deal the biggest electoral blow to President Jacob Zuma's African National Congress since coming to power in 1994. "You have a significant drop in ANC support and a 6-7 pct increase in support for the DA which has gained ground in important areas such as Johannesburg," Citi's head of CEEMEA debt and FX strategy Luis Costa said. "This result probably affirms the current stance that there will be less power concentration in the hands of Zuma and a bit more power to Finance Minister (Pravin) Gordhan and the Treasury, which is market friendly and that's the way markets are reading it." The ANC still led in the national count with 54 percent against 26 percent for the DA. Turkey's lira rose 0.2 percent but was one of the few currencies on track for weekly losses as investors grew jittery ahead of a review by Moody's due later in the day that could see it cut the country's rating to junk. Across central and eastern Europe, currencies and equities fared less well. Stocks in Hungary tumbled 1.3 percent while their Polish peers slipped by 0.4 percent. However, both had risen sharply in the previous session following the BOE announcements which effectively increased the allure of central Europe's riskier but higher-yielding assets. Meanwhile the zloty and forint weakened 0.2 percent against the euro in their second day of losses. Investors were awaiting ratings agencies to give their latest assessments on Israel, Albania, Azerbaijan, Mozambique and Angola. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 885.30 +9.26 +1.06 +11.48 Czech Rep 850.80 -5.30 -0.62 -11.03 Poland 1814.51 -5.73 -0.31 -2.40 Hungary 27172.05 -402.33 -1.46 +13.59 Romania 6708.43 +0.93 +0.01 -4.22 Greece 556.84 +0.22 +0.04 -11.80 Russia 934.20 +6.70 +0.72 +23.40 South Africa 45400.37 -132.85 -0.29 -0.87 Turkey 76611.01 +485.37 +0.64 +6.81 China 2977.00 -5.43 -0.18 -15.88 India 27932.75 +218.38 +0.79 +6.95 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.02 -0.04 Poland 4.29 4.29 -0.17 -0.84 Hungary 311.29 310.71 -0.19 +1.08 Romania 4.46 4.46 +0.01 +1.43 Serbia 123.09 123.14 +0.04 -1.32 Russia 65.43 65.84 +0.63 +11.50 Kazakhstan 348.00 351.55 +1.02 -2.16 Ukraine 24.81 24.77 -0.14 -3.44 South Africa 13.67 13.70 +0.23 +13.12 Kenya 101.30 101.30 +0.00 +0.89 Israel 3.82 3.82 -0.04 +1.70 Turkey 3.00 3.01 +0.30 -2.79 China 6.64 6.64 -0.07 -2.28 India 66.81 66.83 +0.04 -0.91 Brazil 3.19 3.19 +0.18 +24.20 Mexico 18.87 18.90 +0.16 -9.02 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 384 -1 .07 7 57.83 1 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)