By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Aug 8 Emerging stocks rose to one-year
highs on Monday and currencies strengthened as momentum from
Friday's better-than-expected U.S. jobs data helped investors to
shrug off weak Chinese trade numbers.
MSCI's emerging index jumped 1 percent, with
stocks across Asia as well as in Turkey, Russia
and South Africa chalking up solid gains after the U.S.
employment reading beat expectations for the second straight
month, bolstering expectations of faster economic growth.
Prospects for a rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve,
were tempered by Fed board member Jerome Powell, who warned of
prolonged slow growth that could require lower rates for longer
.
That added up to a positive backdrop for emerging markets,
said UBS strategist Manik Narain.
"That underscores that this might be a positive environment
for EM where the global economy is holding up, led by the U.S.,
but at the same time, rates are not an immediate threat for
emerging markets," said Narain.
He warned a significant slowdown from China could change
that dynamic.
Data from Beijing showed China's exports and imports fell
more sharply than expected in July, though mainland
Chinese equities shrugged off the numbers, jumping 1 percent.
"Most of the miss in the Chinese data was coming from prices
rather than volumes. Last week, Chinese PMIs indicated that
broadly the economy is in a holding pattern right now. It's not
going through a significant slowdown," said Narain.
On currency markets, Turkey's lira gained 0.3 percent
after ratings agency Moody's said a review on the sovereign
remained ongoing, while July's failed coup was likely to
exacerbate existing challenges.
Markets had feared Moody's might cut Ankara's sovereign
rating to junk, which would force some investors to reduce
holdings of Turkish assets.
Turkey's economy meanwhile showed clear signs of slowing,
with industrial production rising 1.1 percent year-on-year.
"Today's figures add to the evidence that the economy had
slowed significantly even before July's attempted coup,"
Capital Economics told clients.
Russia's rouble strengthened 0.7 percent thanks to
oil prices rising more than 1 percent to the highest in
12 days.
South Africa's rand rose 0.3 percent to nine-month
highs, boosted by the global backdrop as well as last week's
election which saw the ruling ANC party suffer its worst result
since taking power in 1994.
Currencies across central and eastern Europe fared less
well, with Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint
both weakening 0.2 percent against the euro ahead of
economic data due this week.
Second-quarter economic output figures in the region are
expected to show faster growth than in Western Europe.
In Romania, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu slashed his
inflation forecast for end-2016 to -0.4 percent from 0.6 percent
previously.
Subdued inflation has allowed the region's policymakers to
keep monetary policy loose. The Czech and the Romanian central
banks held policy unchanged last week.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 894.46 +8.94 +1.01 +12.63
Czech Rep 861.15 +11.36 +1.34 -9.95
Poland 1830.25 +4.80 +0.26 -1.55
Hungary 27373.58 +62.13 +0.23 +14.43
Romania 6798.94 +46.93 +0.70 -2.93
Greece 563.65 +0.89 +0.16 -10.72
Russia 945.80 +10.34 +1.11 +24.93
South Africa 45498.46 +112.72 +0.25 -0.65
Turkey 77241.80 +1176.10 +1.55 +7.69
China 3004.72 +28.02 +0.94 -15.10
India 28166.96 +88.61 +0.32 +7.85
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 +0.01 -0.08
Poland 4.29 4.28 -0.24 -0.69
Hungary 310.70 310.17 -0.17 +1.27
Romania 4.46 4.45 -0.07 +1.38
Serbia 123.14 123.17 +0.02 -1.36
Russia 64.96 65.45 +0.75 +12.30
Kazakhstan 347.90 347.67 -0.07 -2.13
Ukraine 24.82 24.81 -0.04 -3.50
South Africa 13.65 13.72 +0.52 +13.30
Kenya 101.35 101.30 -0.05 +0.84
Israel 3.83 3.83 +0.01 +1.44
Turkey 2.99 3.00 +0.40 -2.31
China 6.66 6.65 -0.12 -2.54
India 66.79 66.83 +0.07 -0.88
Brazil 3.16 3.16 +0.10 +25.25
Mexico 18.65 18.75 +0.57 -7.91
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 375 0 .02 7 58.97 1
All data taken from Reuters. Currency percent change calculated
from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by John
Stonestreet)