LONDON Aug 10 Emerging stocks rose for a fifth
straight day on Wednesday with some currencies also
strengthening following a dollar sell-off in the wake of weak
U.S. data, although an oil price fall capped the upside.
MSCI's emerging market index rose 0.4 percent to a
new one-year high, bringing weekly gains so far to almost 2
percent, thanks to gains across Asia and other select
markets such as Greece and the Czech Republic.
Some currencies also firmed after U.S. data showed an
unexpected slump in productivity, sending the dollar index
sharply lower and providing the Federal Reserve with another
reason to keep interest rates low for longer.
"There seems to be quite a benign environment for emerging
markets at the moment with the Fed not hiking in the immediate
future and the prospect of looser policy in both the euro zone
and Japan," said William Jackson, senior EM economist at Capital
Economics.
South Africa's rand strengthened 0.3 percent against
the dollar, while China's yuan nearly matched the rise.
Turkey's lira gained 0.2 percent after Russian
President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
met on Tuesday to repair their ties and pledged an acceleration
in trade and energy links.
The country's customs minister said the diplomatic crisis
with Moscow after Ankara shot down a Russian fighter jet near
the Syrian border had cost it $1 billion in lost exports in the
first seven months of the year.
Also on Tuesday, Turkey's central bank announced a cut to
reserve requirement ratios of 50 basis points as part of moves
to boost liquidity.
And Nigeria's central bank said it would allow banks this
year to write off bad loans for which they have already made
provisions to help them to clean up their balance sheets. The
bank on Tuesday sold dollars to lift the naira off record lows
of around 350 per dollar.
The country's lenders have seen their loan books suffer from
the shrinking economy, plunging currency and foreign exchange
shortages following a slump in oil prices.
Russia's rouble and the Kazakh tenge weakened
0.1 percent against the dollar, dragged down by oil prices
tumbling more than 1 percent on oversupply
worries.
Elsewhere in central and eastern Europe, currencies were
chiefly treading water against the euro. Stocks , with the
overall index down 0.5 percent following
negative news on some local heavyweight firms.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 902.97 +3.18 +0.35 +13.70
Czech Rep 856.02 -0.77 -0.09 -10.49
Poland 1843.80 -3.35 -0.18 -0.83
Hungary 27526.75 -66.35 -0.24 +15.08
Romania 6824.50 -55.59 -0.81 -2.57
Greece 564.32 +1.92 +0.34 -10.62
Russia 948.71 -5.27 -0.55 +25.32
South Africa 45305.42 -205.23 -0.45 -1.07
Turkey 78518.08 -6.81 -0.01 +9.47
China 3019.29 -6.39 -0.21 -14.69
India 27799.41 -285.75 -1.02 +6.44
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.03 -0.08
Poland 4.26 4.26 -0.10 -0.16
Hungary 310.14 310.31 +0.05 +1.45
Romania 4.46 4.46 -0.05 +1.36
Serbia 123.11 122.99 -0.10 -1.33
Russia 64.86 64.75 -0.17 +12.48
Kazakhstan 346.62 346.18 -0.13 -1.77
Ukraine 24.81 24.80 -0.04 -3.46
South Africa 13.39 13.40 +0.07 +15.47
Kenya 101.45 101.40 -0.05 +0.74
Israel 3.81 3.81 +0.07 +2.03
Turkey 2.96 2.97 +0.17 -1.50
China 6.64 6.65 +0.21 -2.22
India 66.76 66.76 +0.01 -0.84
Brazil 3.14 3.14 +0.00 +25.90
Mexico 18.40 18.43 +0.13 -6.71
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 372 1 .04 7 62.87 1
All data taken from Reuters. Currency percent change calculated
from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
