LONDON Aug 11 Ukrainian assets slipped on
Thursday as tensions flared with Russia, while broader emerging
stocks snapped a five-day winning streak on fresh oil price
falls.
Ukrainian dollar bonds fell as much as 1.5 cents across the
curve and stocks fell 0.65 percent after
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of trying to
destabilise Crimea by sending saboteurs into the contested
peninsula.
Kiev denied the allegations, which also knocked the
Ukrainian hryvnia down 0.18 percent against the dollar.
"The market has become very complacent over Russia
geopolitical risks," Tim Ash, an analyst at Nomura
International, said in a note. "The Obama administration would
respond to further Russian escalation in Ukraine by pushing to
enact yet more sanctions on Russia."
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index lost 0.1
percent, reversing recent gains after losses on Wall Street.
Guillaume Tresca, senior emerging markets strategist at Credit
Agricole, said markets were pausing after recent strong gains.
"Risk sentiment is declining a little bit," he said, adding
that the environment remained generally supportive for emerging
markets, which have been trading at one-year highs on inflows
from investors seeking out higher yielding assets.
But a move lower in the Brent oil price to around
$44 a barrel, and a cut in Singapore's economic growth forecast
for 2016 on concerns over weaker global demand, took the wind
out of the rally on Thursday.
Amongst the biggest fallers were Chinese mainland stocks
, down 0.5 percent, and Taiwan shares, down 0.75
percent. South Africa stocks lost 0.4 percent and
Russian dollar-denominated shares fell 0.2 percent.
Mongolia's currency and dollar-denominated bonds sold off
after the government warned of an economic crisis.
The tugrik has fallen around 11 percent against the
dollar since June 24, whilst the $1 billion 2022 eurobond
tumbled over 5 cents to 84.6 cents, the lowest
level since July 5. The 2021 bond also sold off
around 4.6 cents to the lowest level since June 30.
The Turkish lira softened 0.2 percent against the
dollar, and the South African rand weakened 0.4 percent.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has told banks they should
not be charging high interest rates in the wake of a failed coup
and has promised to take action against lenders who "go the
wrong way" on rates.
Tresca said this suggested previous measures put in place to
cap consumer demand and curb the current account deficit were
being relaxed. Current account figures released on Thursday
showed the deficit had increased in June by more than forecast
due to falling tourism revenues.
"Crucially, however, these figures predate July's attempted
coup, which is likely to cause conditions in the tourism sector
to deteriorate further," William Jackson, senior EM economist at
Capital Economics, said in note.
Earlier in Asia, the South Korean won fell 0.3
percent as traders cited heavy intervention to weaken the
currency after it hit a near 15-month high on Wednesday. The
central bank left interest rates unchanged at a record low of
1.25 percent but a rate cut is expected before year end.
The central banks of Mexico, Peru and Serbia, which also
meet on Thursday, are expected to keep rates unchanged.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 902.10 -0.89 -0.10 +13.59
Czech Rep 860.52 +1.34 +0.16 -10.02
Poland 1850.63 -1.91 -0.10 -0.46
Hungary 27545.84 +43.62 +0.16 +15.16
Romania 6813.54 -18.90 -0.28 -2.72
Greece 569.89 +2.61 +0.46 -9.73
Russia 940.67 -5.96 -0.63 +24.26
South Africa 44947.71 -184.35 -0.41 -1.86
Turkey 78170.95 +215.30 +0.28 +8.98
China 3002.67 -16.07 -0.53 -15.16
India 27803.11 +28.23 +0.10 +6.45
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.03 +0.06 -0.06
Poland 4.26 4.26 -0.10 -0.15
Hungary 310.06 310.32 +0.08 +1.48
Romania 4.46 4.46 -0.08 +1.33
Serbia 123.20 123.05 -0.12 -1.40
Russia 64.93 64.85 -0.12 +12.35
Kazakhstan 347.36 346.86 -0.14 -1.97
Ukraine 24.85 24.80 -0.18 -3.59
South Africa 13.34 13.27 -0.54 +15.93
Kenya 101.40 101.40 +0.00 +0.79
Israel 3.82 3.81 -0.10 +1.82
Turkey 2.96 2.96 -0.25 -1.59
China 6.64 6.63 -0.05 -2.20
India 66.85 66.76 -0.14 -0.97
Brazil 3.12 3.13 +0.07 +26.72
Mexico 18.41 18.42 +0.02 -6.74
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 370 -1 .01 7 64.98 1
(editing by John Stonestreet)