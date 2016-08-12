LONDON Aug 12 Emerging stocks hit new one-year
highs on Friday and headed for their fifth straight week of
gains, as below-forecast Chinese data stirred expectations that
Beijing would add to the stimulus largesse of developed
countries' central banks.
MSCI's emerging equity index was lifted by Hong
Kong shares surging to nine-month highs while mainland
Chinese markets firmed 1.6-1.9 percent after retail sales,
industrial output and investment data all underwhelmed, leading
to bets on monetary policy easing in the world's No. 2 economy.
The data also pushed Chinese 10-year treasury yields to
6-1/2-year lows.
An overnight oil price jump and a record Wall Street close
offered more tailwinds to the MSCI index which has risen for
five weeks straight and is up almost 3 percent so far this week.
"The positive momentum for emerging markets is premised on
positive expectations regarding more stimulus in G10 - overall
that's the theme that supports emerging markets and the appetite
for risky assets," said Roxanna Hulea, a strategist at Societe
Generale.
While U.S. data has been relatively firm and retail sales
data is awaited later in the day, most analysts do not expect
significant policy tightening there even in 2017.
As a result, big gains have also come on emerging dollar
bonds where yield spreads over Treasuries have fallen about 10
basis points this week to a 13-month low .
However the bond rally has bypassed Ukraine this week amid
renewed tensions with Russia over Crimea, which the Kremlin
annexed in 2014. Russia's navy has announced war games in the
Black Sea, a day after President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine
of trying to provoke a conflict in the region.
Ukraine denies the allegations, saying the build-up of
Russian military on its border could reflect "very bad
intentions".
The country's restructured dollar bonds were marked slightly
lower after falling 1-1.5 cents on Thursday while
Warsaw-listed Ukrainian shares fell 2.5 percent on Thursday and
were set to end a four-week winning streak.
Ukraine's hryvnia currency weakened 0.6 percent to a seven
week low aginst the dollar.
Russia's rouble slipped half a percent against the
dollar, though stocks rose almost 1 percent in line with oil,
and while credit default swaps inched off mid-2014 highs hit
earlier in the week, Hulea said she did not expect major market
losses.
"For more than a year now Russia has been a consensus trade
in terms of people being bullish ... So we need to see something
really happening rather than a brewing noise in the background,
before we see a reversal in appetite towards Russia," she added.
In central Europe, currencies were firm, with the Polish
zloty hovering near four-month highs against the euro
and the Hungarian forint at 3-1/2 month highs.
Data showed robust economic growth across the region in the
second quarter with Hungary accelerating to 2.6 percent and
Romania to 6 percent, while Poland grew 3.1 percent.
South African markets were weaker as investors pulled the
rand and local bonds back from multi-month highs in anticipation
of stronger U.S. data later in the day .
Earlier, Thai stocks were closed and did not react to bomb
blasts in several resort towns but the baht pulled back
0.3 percent from five-month highs.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 908.67 +1.07 +0.12 +14.42
Czech Rep 866.79 +5.59 +0.65 -9.36
Poland 1862.47 -2.23 -0.12 +0.18
Hungary 27735.73 +211.32 +0.77 +15.95
Romania 6829.27 -5.34 -0.08 -2.50
Greece 573.46 +1.13 +0.20 -9.17
Russia 956.24 +3.43 +0.36 +26.31
South Africa 45839.68 +634.04 +1.40 +0.09
Turkey 78605.46 -428.11 -0.54 +9.59
China 3051.02 +48.38 +1.61 -13.79
India 28141.12 +281.52 +1.01 +7.75
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 26.98 27.01 +0.10 +0.05
Poland 4.26 4.26 -0.12 -0.10
Hungary 310.09 309.75 -0.11 +1.47
Romania 4.46 4.46 -0.02 +1.39
Serbia 123.15 123.18 +0.02 -1.36
Russia 64.64 64.30 -0.52 +12.85
Kazakhstan 344.46 346.30 +0.53 -1.15
Ukraine 25.05 24.90 -0.60 -4.38
South Africa 13.40 13.40 +0.00 +15.39
Kenya 101.35 101.38 +0.03 +0.84
Israel 3.81 3.81 -0.03 +2.03
Turkey 2.96 2.96 -0.05 -1.39
China 6.64 6.63 -0.26 -2.29
India 66.87 66.74 -0.19 -1.00
Brazil 3.14 3.14 +0.16 +26.11
Mexico 18.24 18.22 -0.11 -5.89
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 368 3 .01 7 64.91 1
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Toby
Chopra)