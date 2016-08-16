By Marc Jones LONDON, Aug 16 A thundering bull run in emerging markets had investors polishing their horns on Tuesday as record high Russian stocks and a two-year peak in Brazil echoed broad EM FX and bond gains. MSCI's closely-followed 27-country EM share index ground out its latest one-year high as it climbed for a seventh day in nine, and its rally since January moved past the 33 percent marker. Moscow's rouble-denominated MICEX stock market underscored the power of the uplift as oil creeping back towards $50 a barrel helped it shrug off fighting in Ukraine to hit an all-time high. EM currencies meanwhile took advantage of a dollar heavily subdued by fresh signs that U.S. interest rates are likely to stay put this year. The greenback was having its worst day of the month, which allowed South Korea's won to press a 15-month high, Brazil's real to touch a one-year high and Mexico's peso to climb to its highest since May, among others. "It's summer, it's quiet and the market is rallying these are the important things," said Aberdeen Asset Management's Viktor Szabo. "We are basically now waiting for a wall of (bond) issuance in early September and you have to say the environment is perfect," he said, adding that major players like Saudi Arabia and Russia may all be looking to sell debt. Russia's Finance Ministry will decide in the autumn whether to top up sovereign Eurobond issue, Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the ministry's debt department, told Reuters. Among the other few pieces of hard news, Zambia's currency, the kwacha, rose 2.5 percent to 10.06 against the dollar after President Edgar Lungu narrowly won re-election on Monday, though his main rival warned the vote had been rigged. Zambia is Africa's second biggest copper producer but the kwacha slid around 20 percent between April and July, and Lusaka has been in talks about a support deal with the International Monetary Fund. "We had Lungu winning but as always there will be an appeal from the opposition," said Aberdeen's Szabo. "The problem is with any contested election; if they become really close, you can have some noise." There was reassuring news for big central European economies like Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, meanwhile, as investor morale in Germany, their biggest export partner, picked up slightly after taking a hit by Britain's June Brexit vote. The Czech economy also grew a touch faster between April and June than had been forecast, Prague said, expanding 0.9 percent in the second quarter and 2.5 percent year-on-year. "Economic sentiment is recovering somewhat from the Brexit shock," German ZEW President Achim Wambach said. "Political risks within and outside the European Union, however, continue to inhibit a more optimistic economic outlook for Germany." Turkish stocks drifted lower after reports that Turkish police had simultaneously raided 44 companies in Istanbul and had warrants to detain 120 company executives as part of the investigation into last month's attempted military coup. Since the coup, more than 35,000 people have been detained, of whom 17,000 have been placed under formal arrest, and tens of thousands more suspended in a purge of Turkey's military, law-and-order, education and justice systems. The Turkish lira was at a post-coup attempt high of 2.993 per dollar. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 918.13 +2.27 +0.25 +15.61 Czech Rep 859.65 -1.65 -0.19 -10.11 Poland 1847.54 -10.16 -0.55 -0.62 Hungary 27696.46 -172.33 -0.62 +15.78 Romania 6845.59 +56.54 +0.83 -2.27 Greece 574.05 -2.07 -0.36 -9.08 Russia 986.09 +13.99 +1.44 +30.26 South Africa 45766.39 +462.51 +1.02 -0.07 Turkey 78200.21 -272.35 -0.35 +9.02 China 3110.48 -14.72 -0.47 -12.11 India 28071.92 -80.48 -0.29 +7.48 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Mark Heinrich)