By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 16 A thundering bull run in emerging
markets had investors polishing their horns on Tuesday as record
high Russian stocks and a two-year peak in Brazil echoed broad
EM FX and bond gains.
MSCI's closely-followed 27-country EM share index
ground out its latest one-year high as it climbed for a seventh
day in nine, and its rally since January moved past the 33
percent marker.
Moscow's rouble-denominated MICEX stock market
underscored the power of the uplift as oil creeping back towards
$50 a barrel helped it shrug off fighting in Ukraine to
hit an all-time high.
EM currencies meanwhile took advantage of a dollar heavily
subdued by fresh signs that U.S. interest rates are likely to
stay put this year.
The greenback was having its worst day of the month, which
allowed South Korea's won to press a 15-month high,
Brazil's real to touch a one-year high and Mexico's peso
to climb to its highest since May, among others.
"It's summer, it's quiet and the market is rallying these
are the important things," said Aberdeen Asset Management's
Viktor Szabo.
"We are basically now waiting for a wall of (bond) issuance
in early September and you have to say the environment is
perfect," he said, adding that major players like Saudi Arabia
and Russia may all be looking to sell debt.
Russia's Finance Ministry will decide in the autumn whether
to top up sovereign Eurobond issue, Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head
of the ministry's debt department, told Reuters.
Among the other few pieces of hard news, Zambia's currency,
the kwacha, rose 2.5 percent to 10.06 against the dollar
after President Edgar Lungu narrowly won re-election on Monday,
though his main rival warned the vote had been rigged.
Zambia is Africa's second biggest copper producer but the
kwacha slid around 20 percent between April and July, and Lusaka
has been in talks about a support deal with the International
Monetary Fund.
"We had Lungu winning but as always there will be an appeal
from the opposition," said Aberdeen's Szabo. "The problem is
with any contested election; if they become really close, you
can have some noise."
There was reassuring news for big central European economies
like Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, meanwhile, as
investor morale in Germany, their biggest export partner, picked
up slightly after taking a hit by Britain's June Brexit vote.
The Czech economy also grew a touch faster between April and
June than had been forecast, Prague said, expanding 0.9 percent
in the second quarter and 2.5 percent year-on-year.
"Economic sentiment is recovering somewhat from the Brexit
shock," German ZEW President Achim Wambach said. "Political
risks within and outside the European Union, however, continue
to inhibit a more optimistic economic outlook for Germany."
Turkish stocks drifted lower after reports that
Turkish police had simultaneously raided 44 companies in
Istanbul and had warrants to detain 120 company executives as
part of the investigation into last month's attempted military
coup.
Since the coup, more than 35,000 people have been detained,
of whom 17,000 have been placed under formal arrest, and tens of
thousands more suspended in a purge of Turkey's military,
law-and-order, education and justice systems.
The Turkish lira was at a post-coup attempt high of
2.993 per dollar.
Emerging Markets Prices from
Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 918.13 +2.27 +0.25 +15.61
Czech Rep 859.65 -1.65 -0.19 -10.11
Poland 1847.54 -10.16 -0.55 -0.62
Hungary 27696.46 -172.33 -0.62 +15.78
Romania 6845.59 +56.54 +0.83 -2.27
Greece 574.05 -2.07 -0.36 -9.08
Russia 986.09 +13.99 +1.44 +30.26
South Africa
45766.39 +462.51 +1.02
-0.07
Turkey 78200.21 -272.35 -0.35 +9.02
China 3110.48 -14.72 -0.47 -12.11
India 28071.92 -80.48 -0.29 +7.48
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)