LONDON Aug 17 Emerging market stocks retreated from one-year highs on Wednesday and currencies saw their first notable falls in almost two weeks as revived talk of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike saw EM bulls pull in their horns.

The benchmark emerging equity index was down 0.7 percent after a Federal Reserve official said rates could rise as soon as September, a move that would be unfavourable for emerging market assets.

New York Fed President William Dudley, seen as a close ally of Fed chair Janet Yellen, said that as evidence of rising wages in the United States built, "we're edging closer towards the point where it will be appropriate I think to raise interest rates further".

The comments, echoed by another Fed official who hinted at one or two hikes before the end of 2016, took the wind out of the EM equity rally.

"There's been a slight readjustment of expectations - some of the dovishness regarding the Fed may have gone too far," said William Jackson, senior EM economist at Capital Economics.

Over the last few weeks emerging markets have rallied to one-year highs on expectations that U.S. rates would stay low for longer, and as investors sought out high-yielding assets.

But with the dollar firming as much as 0.23 percent against a basket of currencies following the Fed officials' comments, EM currencies struggled.

The rouble lost 0.4 percent against the dollar, hampered by a 1.2 percent selloff in oil to below $49 a barrel over doubts that producers will agree to curb supply.

Russian stocks also slipped from Tuesday's record highs, losing 0.6 percent after shares in oil producer Bashneft fell as much as 15 percent on the unexpected postponement of its privatisation.

Ukraine's hryvnia lost 0.8 percent against the dollar, on track for its biggest one-day fall since mid-May, and its shares slipped 0.2 percent to their lowest since end-June as tensions with Russia simmered.

"It serves as a reminder that political risk will remain high on investors' radar," Jackson said.

Other stock markets delivered a lacklustre performance, with Chinese mainland shares down 0.15 percent and Hong Kong shares down 0.48 percent.

This was despite approval from China for the launch of a long-awaited scheme to allow stock trading between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and the lifting of quota limits for the existing Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which had been a sticking point for big institutional investors.

The Chinese yuan also turned lower while the South Korean won fell 1.3 percent. Other moves were more modest, with the Turkish lira losing 0.2 percent and the South African rand 0.1 percent.

Emerging European currencies were mainly lower versus the euro, with both Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint losing around 0.2 percent.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 908.35 -7.25 -0.79 +14.38

Czech Rep 854.26 -2.04 -0.24 -10.67

Poland 1835.54 -11.32 -0.61 -1.27

Hungary 27734.82 +63.14 +0.23 +15.95

Romania 6843.56 -21.67 -0.32 -2.30

Greece 571.06 -1.37 -0.24 -9.55

Russia 964.68 -10.14 -1.04 +27.43

South Africa 45193.83 -199.01 -0.44 -1.32

Turkey 77869.92 +162.79 +0.21 +8.56

China 3110.23 +0.19 +0.01 -12.12

India 27998.18 -66.43 -0.24 +7.20

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.09

Poland 4.28 4.27 -0.26 -0.59

Hungary 310.26 309.53 -0.24 +1.41

Romania 4.47 4.45 -0.37 +1.11

Serbia 123.17 123.19 +0.02 -1.38

Russia 64.07 63.81 -0.39 +13.86

Kazakhstan 342.06 343.86 +0.53 -0.46

Ukraine 25.07 24.88 -0.76 -4.46

South Africa 13.43 13.42 -0.10 +15.12

Kenya 101.35 101.40 +0.05 +0.84

Israel 3.79 3.78 -0.28 +2.64

Turkey 2.93 2.93 -0.19 -0.59

China 6.63 6.62 -0.11 -2.10

India 66.88 66.86 -0.03 -1.02

Brazil 3.20 3.20 -0.05 +23.61

Mexico 18.13 18.06 -0.39 -5.27

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 357 0 .01 7 69.28 1

(editing by John Stonestreet)