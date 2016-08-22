LONDON Aug 22 Emerging stocks slipped half a
percent on Monday after the U.S. Fed's number two policymaker
rekindled expectations of a near-term rate rise, while Turkish
assets weakened after Fitch cut its credit rating outlook.
MSCI's emerging equity index fell 0.6 percent to
the lowest in more than 10 days after rallying for six straight
weeks. Markets overall are jittery about this week's gathering
of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. A speech there on
Friday by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could yield signals
about U.S. rate hike timings.
The dollar was buoyed by the comments from the Fed's Stanley
Fischer, who said the bank was close to hitting its employment
and inflation targets.
"The tone has been set by the Fed over the weekend.... If
(Fed policymakers) are hawkish we may see further weakness in
emerging markets, especially as EM has strengthened so much over
the summer," Jakob Christensen, head of EM research at Danske
Bank, said, predicting some weakness for emerging currencies.
Many Asian currencies touched multi-week lows to the dollar,
including the Indian rupee which slipped to a one-month low
after the naming of the hawkish Urjit Patel as the new central
bank governor fuelled a selloff in local bonds.
Indian 10-year rupee bond yields hit two-week highs of 7.19
percent at one point as Patel is seen holding interest rates
steady at the bank's next meeting. Shares in Indian state-run
banks also fell as he is expected to continue an
aggressive clean-up of banks' bad loan books.
In emerging Europe, the Turkish lira lost 0.5 percent to the
dollar, local stocks slipped 0.4 percent and 10-year yields rose
further after surging 10 basis points on Friday, when Fitch cut
the outlook on the country's sovereign rating to negative from
stable. It retained its investment grade score however.
Its most-traded dollar bonds fell as much as 0.9 cents,
according to Tradeweb, to the lowest in two weeks
.
Tuesday's central bank meeting will be crucial for investors
to gauge how policymakers deal with politicians' calls for
interest rate cuts in the face of rising inflation and political
instability. The bank cut overnight lending rates last month
despite a failed putsch just days before.
The central bank's latest survey forecast Turkey's end-2016
inflation at 8.21 percent versus a previous 7.81 percent
prediction.
"This is not a time to lower policy rates. That will be
hugely important guidance for markets - if they are lowering we
could see a significant sell-off," Christensen said.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 905.88 -4.46 -0.49 +14.07
Czech Rep 851.34 +3.74 +0.44 -10.98
Poland 1803.73 +3.56 +0.20 -2.98
Hungary 27594.27 -5.50 -0.02 +15.36
Romania 6910.50 +2.64 +0.04 -1.34
Greece 561.78 +0.46 +0.08 -11.02
Russia 961.81 -3.87 -0.40 +27.05
South Africa 45976.70 +99.69 +0.22 +0.39
Turkey 77945.39 -200.20 -0.26 +8.67
China 3084.76 -23.34 -0.75 -12.84
India 28013.55 -63.45 -0.23 +7.26
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.00 -0.03 -0.05
Poland 4.30 4.31 +0.18 -1.00
Hungary 310.16 309.79 -0.12 +1.44
Romania 4.46 4.46 +0.09 +1.34
Serbia 123.23 123.16 -0.06 -1.43
Russia 64.16 63.90 -0.40 +13.71
Kazakhstan 338.45 338.56 +0.03 +0.61
Ukraine 25.27 25.21 -0.24 -5.22
South Africa 13.60 13.50 -0.75 +13.65
Kenya 101.35 101.20 -0.15 +0.84
Israel 3.77 3.77 -0.18 +3.03
Turkey 2.94 2.93 -0.55 -0.95
China 6.65 6.65 -0.02 -2.42
India 67.22 67.13 -0.13 -1.51
Brazil 3.21 3.20 -0.11 +23.50
Mexico 18.29 18.21 -0.43 -6.13
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 355 -1 .07 7 69.30 1
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at
2130 GMT.
