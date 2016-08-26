LONDON Aug 26 Emerging equities were set for
their first weekly loss in seven on Friday ahead of a key speech
by U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen, while South Africa's rand and
bonds remained under pressure after a tumultuous week.
The benchmark emerging market stocks index edged
up 0.1 percent in wafer-thin trading but was on course to end
the week down 1.2 percent and in the red for the first time
since the start of July.
Traders are now awaiting guidance from Federal Reserve chief
Yellen, to see if she will match the rate hike hints of some Fed
policymakers in the run up to a central bankers' meeting at
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, or take a more cautious line.
"The market is getting more confident on a December rate
hike but after such a huge rally, we are seeing a bit of
positioning indigestion heading into important events such as
Jackson Hole today and the G20 and ECB next week," said Manik
Narain, emerging FX strategist at UBS.
"People are booking profits after a strong run and (strains
in) South Africa has given them an excuse to do that."
South African assets sold off sharply this week after
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is popular with investors
and businesses, was ordered to report to police in an
investigation into the tax department.
President Jacob Zuma said he backs Gordhan but says he is
powerless to halt the investigation, signalling that a prolonged
tussle may be in prospect.
Markit data showed South Africa's five-year credit default
swaps up 13 basis points (bps) from Wednesday's close to 256
bps, the highest level since mid-July.
The South Africa rand firmed 0.2 percent but was on
track to end the week 5 percent down and sovereign dollar bonds
continued to sell off, with the 2025 issue
trading at its lowest level in a month.
Narain said the rand had been looking overbought heading
into the week's developments, which appeared to signify a
rebellion from the pro-Zuma camp in favour of populist policies.
"This is all happening ahead of the December 3rd S&P (BBB-)
rating review," he added. "The rand is one of the most
fundamentally overvalued currencies in EM, so I don't think it's
easy to make the case a downgrade is fully priced in."
The Turkish lira also weakened a touch against the
dollar after a car bomb killed at least eight people at a police
headquarters in the southeast.
This came a day after Turkey's interior minister accused
Kurdish militants the PKK of attacking a convoy carrying the
main opposition party leader.
Emerging Europe and Asian stock markets delivered a mixed
performance with gains of 0.2 percent in Moscow and 0.4
percent in Hong Kong offset by losses of 0.3 percent in
Korea and 0.5 percent in Budapest.
Poland's zloty firmed slightly against the euro
and Polish bonds held up, shrugging off a
warning from ratings agency Moody's that an escalating
constitutional crisis in Poland could affect its credit rating.
Warsaw shares slipped 0.2 percent though, taking
their losses for the week to over 1.1 percent, roughly double
the eastern European region's average.
Back in Africa, Kenya's biggest bank shares tumbled, with
KCB and Equity Bank down 10 percent following
the government's move earlier this week to cap the level of
interest that banks can charge borrowers.
Brazil's real, one of the EM spectrum's best FX performers
of the year, firmed 0.15 percent after the Senate began the
trial of the suspended President Dilma Rousseff which is
expected to culminate in her removal from office next week.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 898.78 +0.68 +0.08 +13.18
Czech Rep 853.10 -2.69 -0.31 -10.79
Poland 1779.06 -2.62 -0.15 -4.31
Hungary 27652.23 -127.39 -0.46 +15.60
Romania 6967.36 +4.97 +0.07 -0.53
Greece 566.96 +1.13 +0.20 -10.20
Russia 967.36 +1.07 +0.11 +27.78
South Africa 46772.34 +12.76 +0.03 +2.13
Turkey 76784.39 -5.50 -0.01 +7.05
China 3070.48 +2.15 +0.07 -13.24
India 27751.28 -84.63 -0.30 +6.26
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.02 -0.03
Poland 4.33 4.33 +0.09 -1.55
Hungary 309.20 308.97 -0.07 +1.76
Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.06 +1.48
Serbia 123.22 123.23 +0.01 -1.42
Russia 64.80 64.73 -0.12 +12.58
Kazakhstan 339.06 339.06 +0.00 +0.42
Ukraine 25.43 25.43 +0.00 -5.81
South Africa 14.17 14.20 +0.21 +9.11
Kenya 101.30 101.30 +0.00 +0.89
Israel 3.76 3.76 +0.05 +3.48
Turkey 2.93 2.93 -0.02 -0.59
China 6.67 6.66 -0.18 -2.64
India 67.05 67.01 -0.06 -1.26
Brazil 3.23 3.24 +0.14 +22.52
Mexico 18.39 18.36 -0.18 -6.63
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 362 1 .01 7 68.25 1
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao)