* MSCI EM index dips at the end of 3rd month of gains
* Revived Fed rate hike talk sees rally waver
* Currencies steady after falls on Tuesday
* Zloty, Rand look to halt falls
* Red hot Brazilian assets eye president's impeachment
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 31 Emerging market shares and currencies were
showing signs of U.S. rate hike nerves on Wednesday, though Brazilian assets
held firm - stocks are near their highest in two years - as the country prepared
to impeach President Dilma Rousseff.
MSCI's main EM stocks index was set for its third straight month
of gains, up roughly 2.5 percent and 30 percent since January, though it was
with more of a limp than a swagger due to a 0.1 percent dip on the day.
Pressure was being applied via revived U.S. rate expectations and a firmer
dollar which makes the trillions of dollars of EM government and company debt
more costly to service.
Uncertainty was also hanging over various countries; notably Brazil where
Rousseff was set to be impeached, South Africa where a political power battle
was ongoing and Poland as weak data compounded worries about its EU relations.
The latter pushed Polish stocks and bonds lower and
left the zloty stuck near a four-week low against the euro, though it
was on course to snap an eight-day run of falls against the dollar.
"Yesterday's data were pretty weak, especially investment which contracted
about 4 percent which means that interest rate cut is now not out of the
question," said Erste Bank economist Juraj Kotian.
"The new MPC (central bank) members were surprisingly hawkish when they came
in, but now it seems that they are starting to realise inflation is in negative
territory and the growth is not as strong as they had thought."
South Africa's rand, which has been the other key mover this month
amid pressure on its Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, was a touch firmer against
the dollar as it looked to end a nine-day losing streak.
Political corruption worries rumbled on however, as power firm Eskom
defended doing business with a company linked to the wealthy Gupta family that
is accused of holding undue political sway over President Jacob Zuma.
In Brazil the Senate was expected to dismiss Rousseff, finalising a
nine-month impeachment process and confirming the country's shift to the right
with the end of 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule.
Brazilian stocks have surged almost 60 percent since January and its
currency, the real, which has also been one of the world's best
performers with a 27 percent jump, inched up to 3.2356 per dollar in pre-Latin
American trading.
The country is also due to publish GDP figures later expected to show the
economy shrank another 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter and 3.7 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter.
"So far we have seen few signs that the economy in Brazil has bottomed out,"
said Standard Life investments' Emerging market economist Alex Wolf.
"So even though the market has been extremely early on moving on Brazil that
is one where our fundamental view has not really changed," Wolf said, adding
Rousseff's successor would also have little time to make meaningful reforms
before elections in two years.
Most Asian currencies had been steady to firmer in trading, with the South
Korean won outperforming due to month-end flows from local exporters.
The Chinese yuan held firm too, with investors still wary about
possible central bank intervention whenever the currency nears the
psychologically important 6.7 per dollar level.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 896.94 -1.98 -0.22 +12.94
Czech Rep 863.04 +4.21 +0.49 -9.76
Poland 1791.82 -6.41 -0.36 -3.62
Hungary 28119.27 +69.19 +0.25 +17.55
Romania 7026.20 +4.30 +0.06 +0.31
Greece 576.23 +11.86 +2.10 -8.73
Russia 957.75 -0.92 -0.10 +26.51
South Africa 46454.83 -364.32 -0.78 +1.44
Turkey 76341.67 +222.83 +0.29 +6.43
China 3085.48 +10.81 +0.35 -12.82
India 28452.17 +109.16 +0.39 +8.94
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.00 27.02 +0.07 -0.02
Poland 4.36 4.36 -0.01 -2.27
Hungary 310.23 309.35 -0.28 +1.42
Romania 4.45 4.45 -0.01 +1.45
Serbia 122.90 123.15 +0.20 -1.16
Russia 65.22 65.35 +0.21 +11.85
Kazakhstan 340.16 338.24 -0.56 +0.10
Ukraine 26.15 25.70 -1.72 -8.41
South Africa 14.46 14.48 +0.11 +6.90
Kenya 101.25 101.20 -0.05 +0.94
Israel 3.78 3.79 +0.23 +2.78
Turkey 2.96 2.96 +0.19 -1.34
China 6.68 6.68 +0.00 -2.78
India 66.96 67.13 +0.26 -1.14
Brazil 3.24 3.24 +0.14 +22.33
Mexico 18.79 18.79 +0.03 -8.62
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 356 -2 .01 7 70.30 1
All data taken from Reuters at 10:46 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)