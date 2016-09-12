LONDON, Sept 12 Fears of an imminent U.S. rate rise along with higher bond yields in developed markets hit emerging assets on Monday, with the main equity index tumbling 2.5 percent and currencies weakening against the dollar.

U.S. and German 10-year yields were at the highest in 2-1/2 months, rising further after Friday's spike caused by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could move interest rates this month, instead of December as markets had reckoned.

With U.S. stocks falling around 2 percent on Friday, emerging markets, like other riskier assets, felt the heat. MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index hit one-month lows for the biggest daily loss since immediately after the Britain's referendum vote to leave the European Union.

The index fell 1.9 percent on Friday.

"(Boston Fed President Eric) Rosengren's comments last week really set this (sell-off) in motion, with his more hawkish comments... and that mood has continued now on Monday," SEB's chief emerging markets strategist Per Hammarlund said, adding however he saw the current moves as a "blip".

He expects other Fed speakers to quash the hawkish tone, adding: "I think the data is a bit too weak and too unconvincing for them to already hike in September."

Hammarlund said markets also were rattled by a rise in Chinese overnight rates on offshore yuan to seven-month highs . Speculation has grown of a liquidity squeeze to control yuan depreciation via offshore markets.

"(The PBOC) is trying to make offshore yuan funding more expensive, driving up forwards quite sharply and I suspect that will eventually squeeze out some long-dollar yuan forwards, but for now it is touching off a bit of a risk-off mood," he added.

While onshore-traded yuan was supported by reports of dollar sales by state-run banks, local stocks fell around 2 percent while Hong Kong listed H-shares slumped 3.4 percent for their biggest one-day fall since February.

Emerging markets appear all the more vulnerable to a shift in Fed expectations, given emerging debt and equity funds have received bumper inflows in recent months

Bonds came under pressure, with yields on South Africa's benchmark, one of the most liquid in emerging markets, now almost 20 basis points higher than Thursday's close and Russian 10-year yields up about 24 bps.

Yields on JPMorgan's GBI-EM local debt index rose around 7 basis points on Friday and dollar bond yield spreads over Treasuries at a five-day high.

On currency markets, the South African rand and Turkish lira weakened close to 1 percent to the dollar while oil's 1 percent fall drove the rouble 0.6 percent lower

BNP Paribas analysts predicted any shakeout would be far smaller than the 2013 'taper tantrum'.

"Although a September rate hike would trigger a correction in EM, we continue to think that the eventual impact on EM assets will be manageable, as we expect the Fed to indicate a modest upward trajectory for interest rates," they added.

In central Europe, the Hungarian forint slipped 0.4 percent to three week lows to the euro while the Czech crown strengthened further in forward markets amid expectations the currency's 27-per-euro exchange rate cap will be scrapped.

Six-month euro/crown forwards fell 7 percent but stayed off record lows hit on Friday. The forwards are pricing the crown well above its current 27 per euro rate where the central bank is holding it.

"They pledged to keep it until 2017 - but they have all good reasons to drop the floor earlier," Hammarlund said. "One is that the economy is red hot...The second thing is they are accumulating reserves and the longer they wait, the more of an FX loss they are going to do on the reserves."

Croatia's kuna was flat after the conservative HDZ looked set to win parliamentary elections. Its hard currency bonds weakened across the curve with the 2020 dollar issue down half a cent while its euro debt slipped 0.2 cent.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 886.61 -22.71 -2.50 +11.64

Czech Rep 866.27 -13.56 -1.54 -9.42

Poland 1731.94 -22.18 -1.26 -6.84

Hungary 28101.19 -344.64 -1.21 +17.48

Romania 6916.16 -111.08 -1.58 -1.26

Greece 554.42 -12.38 -2.18 -12.19

Russia 971.44 -16.43 -1.66 +28.32

South Africa 45970.58 -764.34 -1.64 +0.38

Turkey 77053.54 -789.95 -1.01 +7.43

China 3020.94 -57.92 -1.88 -14.64

India 28347.71 -449.54 -1.56 +8.54

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 -0.01 -0.05

Poland 4.34 4.34 -0.06 -1.95

Hungary 310.21 309.11 -0.35 +1.43

Romania 4.45 4.44 -0.23 +1.55

Serbia 123.15 123.17 +0.02 -1.36

Russia 65.09 64.71 -0.59 +12.07

Kazakhstan 337.82 337.82 +0.00 +0.79

Ukraine 26.60 26.66 +0.21 -9.95

South Africa 14.50 14.40 -0.69 +6.60

Kenya 101.20 101.20 +0.00 +0.99

Israel 3.77 3.76 -0.24 +3.11

Turkey 2.98 2.96 -0.68 -2.15

China 6.68 6.68 -0.02 -2.80

India 66.93 66.87 -0.09 -1.09

Brazil 3.27 3.27 +0.08 +21.11

Mexico 19.05 18.91 -0.72 -9.85

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 355 1 .23 7 66.78 1

All data taken from Reuters at 09:18 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)