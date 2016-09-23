By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Sept 23 Emerging stocks nudged lower on
Friday but were on track for the biggest weekly gains since
mid-July while currencies were more mixed as the prospect of
very gradual U.S. interest rate rises continued to support
assets from developing economies.
Emerging markets breathed a sigh of relief after the Federal
Reserve on Wednesday maintained its low interest rate stance and
projected a less aggressive rate rise trajectory in 2017 and
2018. This fuelled expectations that ample liquidity was here to
stay for now and investors would continue their hunt for yield.
While MSCI's emerging markets benchmark snapped a
four day winning streak to soften 0.25 percent on the day, the
index was on track for a near 4 percent jump over the week and
has soared nearly 16 percent since the start of the year.
"Emerging markets assets will get a bit more support from
less tightening in the U.S.," said William Jackson, senior EM
economist at Capital Economics, adding that he did not expect
the steep gains made by emerging stock markets in July and
August to be repeated.
"There's likely to be anticipation ahead of other Fed
meetings. That said, there are some more domestic reasons to
think the rally might continue as some of the economic data from
emerging markets has improved."
Flow data reflected investors' liking of emerging market
bonds, with dedicated funds attracting inflows of $1.5 billion
in their 12th straight week of gains.
Emerging dollar-bond yield spreads - reflecting
the premium investors demand to hold riskier debt over
safe-haven U.S. Treasuries - were at the tightest levels in two
weeks after having come in by 18 basis points since last Friday.
Meanwhile more supply was coming to the market.
Russia's $1.25 billion dollar-denominated bond is starting
to trade after Moscow compiled a bulging order book of $7.5
billion for the issue, showing the country can readily tap
global markets in spite of Western sanctions.
Currencies delivered a more mixed performance on the day.
Russia's rouble weakened 0.2 percent against the dollar,
dragged down by oil prices falling more than 1 percent,
but the currency is still on track for solid gains on the week.
Turkey's lira matched that fall as the country's
Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu predicted economic growth would be
below expectations in the third quarter, reinforcing the
government message that the economy has lost some momentum.
Yet South Africa's rand, 0.4 percent stronger on the
day, is headed for its best week against the dollar since early
April, also underpinned by better-than-expected economic data.
Across central and eastern Europe, both currencies and stock
markets suffered, with Polish assets chalking up the biggest
losses.
The zloty slipped 0.3 percent against the euro and
stocks tumbled 1 percent after Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo said she would announce a government reshuffle next week.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 919.33 -1.59 -0.17 +15.76
Czech Rep 871.50 -4.37 -0.50 -8.87
Poland 1758.79 -17.43 -0.98 -5.40
Hungary 28251.21 -49.62 -0.18 +18.10
Romania 6990.87 -54.61 -0.78 -0.19
Greece 574.93 +2.78 +0.49 -8.94
Russia 989.73 -12.40 -1.24 +30.74
South Africa 45152.27 -155.31 -0.34 -1.41
Turkey 79632.71 -163.24 -0.20 +11.02
China 3033.79 -8.52 -0.28 -14.28
India 28727.59 -45.54 -0.16 +9.99
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.00 -0.08 -0.08
Poland 4.29 4.28 -0.30 -0.77
Hungary 306.18 305.90 -0.09 +2.76
Romania 4.44 4.45 +0.01 +1.67
Serbia 123.16 123.14 -0.02 -1.37
Russia 63.76 63.67 -0.14 +14.42
Kazakhstan 337.75 337.85 +0.03 +0.81
Ukraine 25.93 25.93 +0.00 -7.63
South Africa 13.57 13.63 +0.42 +13.92
Kenya 101.05 101.10 +0.05 +1.14
Israel 3.76 3.76 -0.03 +3.39
Turkey 2.95 2.94 -0.24 -1.10
China 6.67 6.66 -0.10 -2.67
India 66.67 66.62 -0.07 -0.70
Brazil 3.22 3.22 +0.09 +23.07
Mexico 19.71 19.61 -0.49 -12.87
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 354 2 .06 7 72.99 1
All data taken from Reuters at 09:09 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench)