LONDON Oct 20 Emerging equities touched a
one-week high on Thursday with the Mexican peso hitting a
six-week peak after the final U.S. presidential debate before
the Nov. 8 election gave no clear boost to Republican candidate
Donald Trump.
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was again judged the
winner of the debate according to a snap CNN poll, although
Trump, who has seen his ratings come under pressure recently,
said he may not accept the outcome of the election if he loses.
The peso, the chief proxy for market pricing of
Trump's chances, firmed to 18.455 per dollar in Asian trading
after the debate's conclusion, its highest level since Sept. 8.
It later gave up some of those gains, retreating 0.3 percent,
after European traders arrived at their desks.
"It has been driven to a degree by opinion polls in the U.S.
and it strengthens when there's a higher likelihood of Hillary
Clinton winning," said William Jackson, senior EM economist at
Capital Economics.
Trump's threats to tear up a U.S. free trade deal with
Mexico and block remittances sent home by Mexicans living in the
United States to fund a border wall pushed the peso to record
lows last month.
It has rallied over 7 percent since, but Jackson said that
with the election out of the way, fundamental factors such as
the current account position and weak oil prices could reassert
themselves.
The benchmark emerging stocks index traded flat
after touching one-week highs earlier in the session, helped by
a decent performance in big Asian constituents such as Taiwan
, which rose 0.36 percent to a 15-month high.
Hong Kong stocks rose 0.3 percent but mainland
Chinese stocks delivered a lacklustre performance.
European bourses were similarly patchy, with a 0.25 percent rise
in Polish shares offset by a 0.7 percent fall in
Russian dollar-denominated stocks.
The Russian rouble also weakened 0.4 percent against
the dollar, as Brent crude futures dipped towards $52 a
barrel after a rally on Wednesday.
Oil producer Saudi Arabia's stocks bounced over 1
percent, however, with investors cheered by the kingdom's $17.5
billion mega-bond sale, which could help unclog liquidity in the
economy.
The international bond saw heavy grey-market trading early
on Thursday, with the prices of all three tranches rising from
the re-offer price, traders said.
Five-year credit default swaps for Saudi narrowed seven
basis points (bps) to 136 bps, according to Markit data, the
lowest level since early December 2015.
The Turkish lira weakened 0.3 percent against the
dollar ahead of a central bank meeting at which it is expected
to cut the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 8 percent.
Jackson at Capital Economics said that if the central bank
does cut, he expects little impact on financial markets as the
move was largely priced in. It was also likely to mark the end
of the easing cycle.
"The inflation outlook is still pretty poor, the current
account deficit is widening, they may be cautious because of
upcoming hikes by the U.S. Fed and the currency has already
weakened quite a bit over the past few weeks. So they could stay
on hold after this meeting," he said.
The South African rand slipped 0.7 percent, with
central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago saying the bank may be
nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle, whilst
setting a high bar for a rate cut.
The Brazilian real was steady after the central bank
cut interest rates for the first time in four years on
Wednesday, opting for a modest 25 bps cut, but warning it could
go for steeper cuts in future.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 913.56 +0.21 +0.02 +15.04
Czech Rep 918.91 -3.59 -0.39 -3.91
Poland 1748.05 +3.52 +0.20 -5.98
Hungary 29182.55 +14.55 +0.05 +22.00
Romania 6873.77 -4.23 -0.06 -1.86
Greece 594.95 +1.93 +0.33 -5.77
Russia 988.53 -6.70 -0.67 +30.58
South Africa 44841.02 -98.74 -0.22 -2.09
Turkey 79408.87 +199.03 +0.25 +10.71
China 3084.76 +0.04 +0.00 -12.84
India 28111.23 +126.86 +0.45 +7.63
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.00 27.02 +0.06 -0.00
Poland 4.32 4.31 -0.27 -1.37
Hungary 306.81 306.57 -0.08 +2.55
Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.14 +0.36
Serbia 122.99 122.99 -0.00 -1.24
Russia 62.42 62.18 -0.39 +16.87
Kazakhstan 330.30 331.60 +0.39 +3.09
Ukraine 25.69 25.68 -0.04 -6.77
South Africa 13.92 13.83 -0.65 +11.07
Kenya 101.30 101.30 +0.00 +0.89
Israel 3.83 3.83 +0.05 +1.49
Turkey 3.07 3.06 -0.33 -5.02
China 6.74 6.74 -0.01 -3.65
India 66.75 66.64 -0.17 -0.83
Brazil 3.17 3.17 -0.03 +24.93
Mexico 18.57 18.51 -0.35 -7.55
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 361 -1 .08 7 65.67 1
