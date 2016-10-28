LONDON Oct 28 Emerging market stocks fell for a fourth day running on Friday and were clinging on to the slenderest of monthly gains, as fears of a global bond market sell-off left sentiment fragile and Turkey's lira at a record low.

Emerging equities slipped 0.3 pct to 10-day lows and were battling to prevent their first monthly fall since May as the appetite for riskier EM assets wavered.

A rise in global borrowing costs has gathered pace over the past days, with firming bets on a U.S. rate rise this year backed by reassuring global data and signs that inflation may be beginning to resurface even in places such as Europe.

"If you look at the (bond yield) rates, we have seen quite a big sell off," Aberdeen Asset Management portfolio manager Viktor Szabo said.

"It's difficult to say whether it's really a change in a trend or it is just that the market position got extremely stretched and needed a shake out."

The dollar, which is also influential for emerging economies that often borrow in the U.S. currency, has also been flexing its muscles. It is up over 3.5 percent for October and on course for its best month since January 2015.

It continued to pressure China's yuan, the South Korean won and the Thai baht in Asia overnight before loosening its grip slightly in Europe ahead of U.S. GDP data later in the day.

South Korea's won hit a 3-1/2-month low as President Park Geun-hye faced deepening political difficulties and data from the country's financial regulator showed foreign investors had sold nearly 1 trillion won ($874.2 million) worth of the country's bonds in the first 27 days of October.

The notoriously volatile Turkish lira hit a record low of 3.1160 per dollar, as did the black market rate for the Egyptian pound amid ongoing speculation about a potential devaluation.

The set piece event of the day meanwhile was a Russian central bank decision.

As was widely expected it kept its main interest rate at 10 percent, having worked hard over the past couple of years to build credibility in fighting inflation and stabilising the rouble, which was down at 62.87 per dollar at 1111 GMT.

"They told us they don't want to do anything until next year, maybe if conditions stabilise they could ease next year," said UniCredit EM FX strategist Kiran Kowshik.

A 2.5 percent slide in oil, a big revenue earner for Russia, and rising tensions with the West over bombing in Syria were also bubbling in the background for investors.

"My sense for the currency is that you already have a lot of sanctions which have cut off capital inflows. The additional sanctions, maybe they have a headline risk effect, but I don't think they will have a material impact on the currency," he added.

For sovereign ratings watchers, Fitch will review its BBB stable Kazakhstan rating later, while Moody's has possible reassessments of Bahrain and Zambia.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 902.93 -2.38 -0.26 +13.70

Czech Rep 925.46 +6.28 +0.68 -3.23

Poland 1799.41 +4.08 +0.23 -3.21

Hungary 29699.86 +10.17 +0.03 +24.16

Romania 6823.11 -15.26 -0.22 -2.59

Greece 588.67 -0.79 -0.13 -6.76

Russia 991.53 -1.14 -0.11 +30.97

South Africa 44229.60 -361.45 -0.81 -3.42

Turkey 78332.87 -406.31 -0.52 +9.21

China 3105.08 -7.27 -0.23 -12.27

India 27941.51 +25.61 +0.09 +6.98

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.03 -0.08

Poland 4.33 4.34 +0.10 -1.72

Hungary 309.20 309.13 -0.02 +1.76

Romania 4.49 4.50 +0.10 +0.54

Serbia 123.02 122.97 -0.04 -1.26

Russia 62.87 62.66 -0.33 +16.03

Kazakhstan 334.16 333.31 -0.25 +1.90

Ukraine 25.47 25.50 +0.12 -5.96

South Africa 13.85 13.87 +0.11 +11.64

Kenya 101.38 101.35 -0.03 +0.81

Israel 3.86 3.85 -0.16 +0.84

Turkey 3.12 3.11 -0.18 -6.47

China 6.78 6.78 +0.04 -4.24

India 66.80 66.87 +0.11 -0.90

Brazil 3.16 3.17 +0.13 +25.12

Mexico 18.82 18.83 +0.08 -8.75

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 360 0 .05 7 61.94 1

