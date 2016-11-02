LONDON Nov 2 Share prices in emerging markets
dropped on Wednesday and the Mexican peso hit new four-week lows
on signs of an increasingly tight U.S. presidential race, though
South Africa's rand bucked the trend with a 1 percent jump.
Broadly markets are having to rethink bets on a win for the
Democrat Hillary Clinton as the latest polls suggested that
Republican Donald Trump might be closing in on his rival's lead.
Following Wall Street's tumble on Monday, MSCI's
international EM share price index touched three-week lows
, driven by losses of 1.0-1.5 percent across Asian
markets .
The Mexican peso, a rough barometer of how Trump is
faring in the polls, extended losses by 1.2 percent after the
previous day's 1.7 percent fall, its biggest in nearly two
months.
"It's difficult to predict what Trump will do as president.
In the absence of a clear view, the normal reaction is to hedge
one's position by reducing risk exposure," said Cristian Maggio,
head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.
He predicted more volatility for the Mexican peso, already
among this year's worst currency performers.
"(Trump) is using very anti-Mexican rhetoric - from an
immigration standpoint, and a (trade) standpoint, Mexico has a
lot to lose if Trump goes ahead with those plans," Maggio added.
Most other emerging currencies retreated against the dollar,
hit also by uncertainty over what message the U.S. Federal
Reserve will deliver after its policy meeting ends later on
Wednesday. It is not expected to make changes but could confirm
market expectations of a December move.
Domestic politics also weighed on many emerging market asset
prices, with the Korean won hitting near four-month lows
in the wake of a scandal that threatens to engulf President Park
Geun-Hye.
However, the South African rand reversed earlier
losses to trade at new five-month highs against the dollar after
President Jacob Zuma withdrew a court challenge to the release
of a report by the Public Protector anti-corruption investigator
on allegations that his wealthy friends had undue influence in
the government.
Thousands of people marched in Pretoria earlier against the
president, demanding his resignation.
Benchmark bond yields fell 11 basis points to one-month lows
after the development, which analysts said showed
South Africa retained its strong institutions.
"The release of the report could provide further upside, not
least as an indication of high institutional independence and
strong governance in South Africa. As a result, we are seeing
the rand falling to below 13.5 per dollar and a better bid for
bonds," MUFG Securities wrote.
Meanwhile in Europe the Polish zloty fell almost half a
percent and the stock market tumbled 1.5 percent after
purchasing managers data showed national economic output
declined to two-year lows last month, standing barely above the
50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
The Turkish lira fell around 0.2 percent, nearing recent
record lows after data showed a much wider trade deficit in
October as exports fell. Turkey is seen as one of the more
vulnerable emerging economies due to its reliance on external
funding and fragile politics.
"The lira is under pressure anyway from multiple
developments, and this is an additional lira negative,"
Commerzbank analysts told clients.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 892.85 -9.73 -1.08 +12.43
Czech Rep 903.32 -5.48 -0.60 -5.54
Poland 1787.58 -27.08 -1.49 -3.85
Hungary 29831.40 +28.61 +0.10 +24.71
Romania 6810.20 -32.98 -0.48 -2.77
Greece 582.05 -0.40 -0.07 -7.81
Russia 985.84 -10.79 -1.08 +30.22
South Africa 43701.73 -742.75 -1.67 -4.58
Turkey 77293.74 -134.82 -0.17 +7.76
China 3102.96 -19.48 -0.62 -12.33
India 27513.24 -363.37 -1.30 +5.34
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.03 -0.04
Poland 4.32 4.30 -0.45 -1.36
Hungary 308.25 307.73 -0.17 +2.07
Romania 4.50 4.50 +0.06 +0.40
Serbia 122.97 123.02 +0.04 -1.22
Russia 63.50 63.31 -0.30 +14.88
Kazakhstan 338.00 336.00 -0.59 +0.74
Ukraine 25.54 25.57 +0.15 -6.20
South Africa 13.48 13.60 +0.89 +14.70
Kenya 101.40 101.40 +0.00 +0.79
Israel 3.81 3.81 +0.11 +2.05
Turkey 3.12 3.11 -0.15 -6.38
China 6.76 6.76 +0.02 -3.98
India 66.78 66.69 -0.13 -0.86
Brazil 3.24 3.24 -0.10 +22.25
Mexico 19.37 19.19 -0.96 -11.36
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 371 3 .04 7 58.53 1
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)