LONDON Nov 3 Egyptian stocks and bonds jumped on Thursday as a long-awaited currency devaluation materialised, but broader emerging equities fell to seven-week lows, hit by polls showing a close race for the U.S. presidency.

Egypt's blue chip equity index soared 8.3 percent and sovereign dollar bonds rallied as much as 2 cents across the curve after the central bank devalued the pound by around a third and raised interest rates by 300 basis points.

A floating currency was a key plank of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) aid programme and the fund has said a $12 billion loan programme would soon be ready for board approval.

Equity traders in Cairo reported a deluge of buy orders after the central bank said it was setting an initial guidance rate of 13 Egyptian pounds per dollar, from the previous official rate of 8.88 pounds.

Egypt's 2025 dollar bond was up 2.2 cents in the dollar, while Egypt's average yield premium over U.S. Treasuries fell by 46 basis points (bps) on the JP Morgan EMBI index to 462 bps, the lowest level since mid-August.

"The dollar bonds are understandably up, they won't be frittering reserves any more," said Edwin Gutierrez, head of EM sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management. "But this was part of the IMF programme. It is classic Washington consensus 101, and they are doing all the right things."

Charlie Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital, said the rate hike was a "sensible orthodox move" to counter a potential spike in inflation.

"The high nominal interest rates should attract foreign money to the local currency debt. On a cheap currency, this is better value in my view than Russia, South Africa, Turkey local currency debt," he said in a note.

More broadly, the benchmark emerging stocks index was down 0.4 percent, trading at its lowest since mid-September after polls showed Republican Donald Trump closing on his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House.

Uncertain of the outcome, investors pared back exposure to riskier assets, with the Mexican peso, viewed as an election bellwether given Trump's position on trade and immigration. It was down as much as 0.8 percent against the dollar to a one-month low but later stabilised to trade flat.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday in its last policy decision before the U.S. election, but made a case for a rate rise in December.

The South African rand slipped 0.3 percent and stocks fell 0.4 percent, with a no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma scheduled for Nov. 10 following a report by the country's anti-graft watchdog over allegations of influence-peddling.

S&P Global Ratings warned the country was making little progress in economic reforms due to its political travails, raising the risk of a credit downgrade to junk.

The Turkish lira weakened 0.15 percent against the dollar, still trading near record lows as the government continued its purge after the failed coup, suspending over 1,000 gendarmerie from duty.

Stock markets delivered a mixed performance with mainland Chinese shares up almost 1 percent after a survey showed the Chinese services sector grew at the fastest pace in four months in October.

But big index constituents such as Taiwan and Hong Kong, which are vulnerable to fears of protectionist policies because of their export-oriented economies, fell 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Emerging Europe fared better, with Polish stocks up 0.3 percent and Hungarian stocks up 0.4 percent.

The Czech crown was steady ahead of a central bank meeting which investors are eyeing for any guidance on the bank's commitment to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro, with interest rates near zero.

The market believes the crown will jump once the policy is dropped, and some investors have speculated the float may come sooner than the bank's estimated timeframe of mid-2017.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 887.03 -3.18 -0.36 +11.70

Czech Rep 901.40 -1.49 -0.17 -5.74

Poland 1768.19 +2.57 +0.15 -4.89

Hungary 29621.08 +122.13 +0.41 +23.83

Romania 6800.37 +5.51 +0.08 -2.91

Greece 581.57 +0.01 +0.00 -7.88

Russia 973.56 +0.47 +0.05 +28.60

South Africa 43665.74 -169.60 -0.39 -4.65

Turkey 77238.08 +66.49 +0.09 +7.68

China 3128.67 +25.94 +0.84 -11.60

India 27443.61 -83.61 -0.30 +5.08

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.02 -0.07

Poland 4.32 4.32 +0.01 -1.50

Hungary 307.95 307.85 -0.03 +2.17

Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.02 +0.48

Serbia 122.89 122.94 +0.04 -1.16

Russia 63.69 63.48 -0.33 +14.54

Kazakhstan 338.40 337.92 -0.14 +0.62

Ukraine 25.58 25.52 -0.23 -6.36

South Africa 13.49 13.46 -0.24 +14.60

Kenya 101.50 101.50 +0.00 +0.69

Israel 3.81 3.81 -0.02 +1.98

Turkey 3.11 3.11 -0.03 -6.31

China 6.76 6.75 -0.12 -3.99

India 66.72 66.75 +0.05 -0.78

Brazil 3.25 3.23 -0.48 +21.82

Mexico 19.39 19.36 -0.15 -11.45

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 371 -1 .01 7 58.12 1

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)