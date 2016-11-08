LONDON Nov 8 Hopes of a U.S. election victory
for Democrat Hillary Clinton lifted emerging market equities for
the second straight day on Tuesday, although currency gains
stalled and Turkey's lira hit record lows against the dollar.
Disappointing Chinese trade data and messy politics in some
countries made some investors cautious on emerging market
assets. Those assets have rallied in line with developed market
stocks as Republican Donald Trump, with his controversial views
on tax, immigration and trade, slipped in pre-election polls.
MSCI's emerging markets benchmark advanced 0.6
percent, and markets in Russia, South Africa,
Poland and parts of Asia gained 1
percent or more.
The gains came as voting began in earnest in U.S.
presidential elections, one of the most contentious in the
country's history.
"As U.S. voters enter the elections ... most EM asset prices
are where one would think they should be, rallying on the latest
opinion poll results," said Simon Quijano-Evans, a strategist at
Legal & General Investment Management.
He said, however, uncertainty over potential dollar moves
after the election were keeping investors cautious on emerging
market currencies and early voting results in parts of New
Hampshire confirming how close the race was.
"(Dollar) is one gauge that has not been overly optimistic
in recent weeks and we could get a shock in either direction.
Markets are treading carefully - there is not massive euphoria
there," Quijano-Evans added.
Emerging market currencies also came under pressure from
Chinese data showing exports and imports fell more than expected
in October. The yuan hovered near one-week lows against the
dollar as weak domestic and global demand added to doubts about
a sustainable pick-up in Chinese economic activity.
That weighed on commodity-linked currencies such as the rand
and rouble .
The rand fell 0.5 percent against the dollar as a senior
policymaker warned South African borrowing costs could "double
or triple" if agencies downgrade its credit rating to "junk" in
coming months as expected.
Turkish assets came under fresh pressure on concern about
the detentions of pro-Kurdish opposition politicians and
deteriorating relations with the European Union, which is
expected to issue a damning progress report on Wednesday.
The lira reached a record low of 3.1849 to the
dollar, having weakened more than 8 percent since the start of
the year. Turkish stocks also bucked the bullish equity
trend, slipping 0.2 percent. Lira volatility, a gauge of
expected swings in a currency, rose to three-month highs
.
JPMorgan analysts noted that politics had dominated the
headlines in both South Africa and Turkey. They added that the
former may have "found a circuit breaker between politics and
market price action, but in Turkey the link between markets and
political headlines is strengthening."
They added that support for the lira was deteriorating "as
political noise could further dent local confidence and spur
deposit dollarization. We now see increasing risks for both the
lira and FX volatility."
Central European currencies weakened against the euro, with
Hungary's forint slipping 0.3 percent as Prime Minister Victor
Orban failed to secure enough votes for a change in law to ban
the resettlement of migrants in the country.
