LONDON Nov 10 Emerging market stocks bounced over 1 percent on Thursday off three-month lows hit in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win, but the Mexican peso continued to sell off after its worst one-day slide since the 1994 Tequila Crisis.

Trump's shock win triggered a stampede out of riskier assets on Wednesday, as investors switched to safe-haven assets such as gold and developed market government bonds, though some equity and emerging market selling eased towards session-end.

But in his victory speech, Trump promised spending on roads, bridges, schools and hospitals, boosting copper prices to 16-month highs and lending support to commodity producers.

"His speech was taken as more positive than what was feared by the market," said Murat Toprak, a strategist at HSBC. "The stock market is being driven by expectations of more fiscal spending in the U.S., which would be supportive for U.S. growth."

But uncertainty over emerging markets remains as it is unclear which policies would be implemented, Toprak added.

That is especially the case with Mexican assets because of Trump's threats to dump the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) agreement with Mexico and Canada, and to tax money sent home by Mexican migrants to pay for a controversial wall on the border.

The peso extended losses to fall 0.45 percent against the dollar. On Wednesday it had posted its biggest one-day fall the Tequila Crisis 22 years ago, before paring some losses to end down 8.7 percent.

The yield premium paid by Mexican sovereign bonds over U.S. Treasuries on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index widened 7 basis points (bps) to 296 bps on Thursday, the highest since Nov. 3.

UBS Wealth Management advised against taking tactical peso positions just yet, warning of further losses and adding:

"The higher uncertainty around global trade dynamics is unlikely to bode well for some of the most trade-oriented and U.S.-exposed emerging countries such as Mexico, Colombia, South Korea, and Taiwan."

MSCI's benchmark emerging equities index was up 1.2 percent, helped by a rebound in Asian manufacturing markets.

Chinese mainland stocks rose over 1 percent to 10-month highs and Hong Kong firmed 1.9 percent as local traders reported bargain hunting from the mainland. The big export-oriented bourses of Korea and Taiwan, also recovered, both up over 2.2 percent.

But Asian currencies continued to sell off, with the Chinese yuan slipping to fresh six-year lows and the Malaysian ringgit at nine-month lows.

The equity rally extended into Europe, with most indices making gains of over 1 percent.

The biggest gainers included Poland, up around 1.9 percent, helped by higher-than-expected third quarter profits from Polish insurer PZU and Bank Pekao, and South Africa which was lifted 1.3 percent by rallies on mining stocks.

Russian dollar-denominated stocks surged 2.8 percent to their highest since May 2015 on expectations of a better relationship between Moscow and Washington.

The rouble firmed 0.6 percent, also supported by higher oil prices, which helped lift neighbouring oil producer's Kazakhstan's tenge 0.8 percent.

Toprak said HSBC considered the rouble a bit too strong at the moment, estimating it should be around 65 to the dollar rather than its current level of around 63.

The rand also steadied, firming 0.3 percent after recording its largest single session fall since Brexit on Wednesday.

On bond markets, Egypt said it had issued $4 billion in bonds via private placement which could allow it to postpone a planned Eurobond issue.

The average yield premium over U.S. Treasuries on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index widened 4 bps to 335 bps. It had blown out on Wednesday before snapping to close 4 bps narrower on the day.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 890.63 +10.48 +1.19 +12.15

Czech Rep 909.66 +11.90 +1.33 -4.88

Poland 1823.72 +33.06 +1.85 -1.91

Hungary 30634.40 +269.19 +0.89 +28.07

Romania 6856.54 +75.72 +1.12 -2.11

Greece 587.07 +5.15 +0.89 -7.01

Russia 1016.24 +25.89 +2.61 +34.24

South Africa 45076.76 +582.49 +1.31 -1.57

Turkey 76889.04 +680.07 +0.89 +7.20

China 3170.92 +42.55 +1.36 -10.41

India 27489.73 +237.20 +0.87 +5.25

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2016

Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 -0.01 -0.05

Poland 4.34 4.34 -0.06 -1.88

Hungary 306.22 305.28 -0.31 +2.75

Romania 4.50 4.50 +0.05 +0.43

Serbia 122.93 123.00 +0.06 -1.19

Russia 63.49 63.86 +0.59 +14.90

Kazakhstan 338.25 340.93 +0.79 +0.67

Ukraine 25.58 25.55 -0.11 -6.36

South Africa 13.40 13.44 +0.27 +15.35

Kenya 101.55 101.55 +0.00 +0.64

Israel 3.84 3.82 -0.52 +1.36

Turkey 3.21 3.21 -0.07 -9.15

China 6.79 6.78 -0.26 -4.45

India 66.52 66.49 -0.04 -0.48

Brazil 3.24 3.22 -0.65 +22.32

Mexico 19.95 19.84 -0.53 -13.92

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 358 5 .13 7 54.02 1

