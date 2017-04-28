(There will be no emerging markets report from London on
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, April 28 Emerging equities slipped on
Friday but were set for a fourth straight month of gains and
currencies too have mostly strengthened in April, with the
exception of the rouble which snapped a four-month winning
streak.
A weaker dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump
failed to push ahead on key election pledges in his first 100
days in office, some easing of geopolitical concerns and healthy
data has whetted investors' appetite for riskier assets this
month.
"April has been good for emerging markets, as well as the
first quarter, and historically that is the case," Unicredit
strategist Kiran Kowshik said, adding that May could prove more
challenging.
"What could be the catalyst? Markets had priced out
protectionism but there will be many curve balls," he said,
referring to Trump's surprise announcement in a Reuters
interview that he would fix or scrap his country's "horrible"
trade deal with Asian export giant South Korea.
His comments weighed on South Korean and Chinese
markets on the day, dragging MSCI's emerging
markets benchmark 0.2 percent lower in their third day
of losses. Yet thanks to previous stellar gains, the index is
poised for a 1.6 percent weekly gain and 2 percent monthly rise.
The dollar nudging higher for a third straight
session kept emerging currencies in check though many were on
track for monthly gains.
Turkey's lira looked to strengthen nearly 2 percent
against the dollar in April, extending a two-month winning
streak.
Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said in his quarterly
inflation presentation that he expected inflation to start
falling in the coming months and policymakers would tighten
monetary policy further if needed.
His comments contrasted with those from an aide to President
Tayyip Erdogan saying that the president wanted to see a more
"relaxed and generous central bank" and calling Wednesday's move
to raise the late liquidity window unnecessary.
Meanwhile, latest data showed a 17 percent decline in
tourism revenues in the first quarter, underscoring challenges
to Turkey's economy.
South Africa's rand has gained nearly 1 percent in
April despite a roller coaster ride following the acrimonious
departure of its respected finance minister late-March.
In Russia, the rouble traded flat ahead of a central
bank decision which is expected to see interest rates cut by 25
basis points amid easing inflation.
Over the month, however, the rouble looks to fall for the
first month in five, having eased around 1.3 percent. Rabobank
analysts predicted a 50 bps cut to 9.25 percent.
"Such a move would not only reflect rising confidence
amongst policy makers that they will achieve their goal to bring
inflation in line with the official 4 percent target, but we
would also interpret a large cut as an attempt to dent demand
for the rouble amongst carry trade market players," they wrote.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 978.73 -0.93 -0.09 +13.51
Czech Rep 1003.61 +1.49 +0.15 +8.90
Poland 2391.00 +8.22 +0.34 +22.75
Hungary 32932.73 -26.89 -0.08 +2.90
Romania 8199.38 +14.61 +0.18 +15.73
Greece 706.99 +0.48 +0.07 +9.84
Russia 1116.40 +9.48 +0.86 -3.12
South Africa 47108.24 +123.79 +0.26 +7.30
Turkey 94223.02 -59.46 -0.06 +20.58
China 3154.57 +2.38 +0.08 +1.64
India 29957.36 -72.38 -0.24 +12.51
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 26.93 27.03 +0.38 +0.30
Poland 4.21 4.22 +0.16 +4.51
Hungary 311.29 311.36 +0.02 -0.79
Romania 4.53 4.53 -0.03 +0.07
Serbia 123.00 123.14 +0.11 +0.28
Russia 56.93 57.00 +0.12 +7.60
Kazakhstan 314.33 314.36 +0.01 +6.15
Ukraine 26.54 26.54 +0.00 +1.75
South Africa 13.30 13.34 +0.36 +3.27
Kenya 103.05 103.20 +0.15 -0.66
Israel 3.62 3.63 +0.37 +6.51
Turkey 3.56 3.56 +0.04 -0.90
China 6.90 6.90 -0.02 +0.67
India 64.18 64.10 -0.12 +5.87
Brazil 3.18 3.18 +0.03 +2.23
Mexico 19.02 19.02 -0.01 +8.92
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 323 -2 .04 7 79.15 1
All data taken from Reuters at 08:48 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
