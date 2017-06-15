By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 15
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on
emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading
for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S.
sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and
world economic growth.
MSCI's emerging equity index fell 0.8 percent
snapping a two-day winning streak as oil prices touched
seven-month lows and a strong inventory build-up cast doubt on
the strength of the global economy.
These fears were underscored by weak U.S. retail and
inflation data, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
raise interest rates for the second time in three months and
start unwinding its bond purchases.
The emerging market losses were led by Russia where stocks
tumbled almost 2 percent, after U.S. lawmakers voted in
favour of new sanctions punishing Russia for meddling in 2016
U.S. elections and making it harder to ease existing curbs.
"Russian stocks are responding to the bill passed by the
U.S. Senate last night which would tighten the sanctions regime
if signed into law," William Jackson at Capital Economics said,
noting also the relatively strong rouble which was weighing on
exporters' shares.
"Early signs are that (the bill) won't have a very big
macroeconomic impact, but ... as far as there were any hopes
that sanctions might be eased or lifted gradually under the
Trump administration, that is not going to happen."
The rouble hovered near one-month highs while Russian
sovereign dollar bond yield premiums to U.S. Treasuries were
flat at two-month highs.
Most other emerging assets retreated, with Hong Kong shares
at a three-week low after local authorities followed the Fed in
raising rates. Mainland Chinese shares also weakened
.
Gulf central banks also hiked rates following the Fed move,
pushing down most local bourses, though sanctions-hit Qatar is
yet to do so. Qatari stocks were up slightly but on track for a
fifth week of losses.
The Turkish lira pulled off six-month highs before a
central bank meeting that should make no changes to the late
liquidity lending rate used by the bank.
The lira has been gaining steadily against a weak dollar,
therefore "defence of the currency is no longer a driving
force," Commerzbank analysts wrote. They noted that while
inflation remained close to 12 percent, "this argument is not
sufficient to trigger a rate hike today".
In central Europe the Romanian leu tumbled to new 4-1/2-year
lows to the euro after the ruling Social Democrats
withdrew support for the government led by prime minister Sorin
Grindeanu.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 1005.29 -8.40 -0.83 +16.59
Czech Rep 999.06 -1.09 -0.11 +8.40
Poland 2295.99 -6.42 -0.28 +17.87
Hungary 35746.25 -239.57 -0.67 +11.70
Romania 8447.46 -29.66 -0.35 +19.23
Greece 796.79 -4.18 -0.52 +23.79
Russia 982.63 -31.15 -3.07 -14.73
South Africa 44620.32 -464.54 -1.03 +1.64
Turkey 98613.92 -1022.35 -1.03 +26.20
China 3132.67 +1.99 +0.06 +0.94
India 31028.07 -127.84 -0.41 +16.53
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 26.17 26.15 -0.07 +3.19
Poland 4.20 4.20 -0.14 +4.80
Hungary 306.57 305.60 -0.32 +0.73
Romania 4.58 4.57 -0.18 -1.04
Serbia 122.11 122.20 +0.07 +1.02
Russia 57.41 57.38 -0.06 +6.71
Kazakhstan 317.85 316.48 -0.43 +4.97
Ukraine 26.00 26.01 +0.02 +3.85
South Africa 12.74 12.63 -0.91 +7.76
Kenya 103.35 103.35 -0.00 -0.95
Turkey 3.50 3.49 -0.43 +0.70
China 6.80 6.79 -0.13 +2.14
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 321 0 .01 7 92.07 1
All data taken from Reuters at 09:13 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Catherine
Evans)