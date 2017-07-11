FACTBOX-U.S. investors lag other regions in emerging markets allocation

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. investors devote a smaller chunk of funds to emerging markets' stocks than do their counterparts in other regions, including many developed nations, data from research firm eVestment shows. This reflects fears of volatility and what fund managers have called a lingering 'home bias' influencing allocation decisions. Account Allocation of domicile active eq. to EM Singapore 24.60% Europe ex-UK 14.81% Africa/Middle 13.75% East Latin America 9.63% United Kingdom 8.12% Asia ex-Japan 7.75% Australia 7.21% Canada 6.37% United States 5.00% Japan 3.52% Hong Kong 2.44% Note: Only actively managed products included. Source: eVestment (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Christian Plumb and Nick Zieminski)