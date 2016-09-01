LONDON, Sept 1 Emerging market countries, companies and investors are limbering up for what could be a nearly $100 billion avalanche of debt issuance over the next couple of months.

Analysts estimate Gulf countries led by a potential EM record sale from Saudi Arabia could unleash more than $25 billion alone, while companies from Brazil to Russia could all rush the market buoyed by near-perfect conditions.

The queue has formed as average EM sovereign borrowing costs have tumbled below 5 percent in recent weeks towards the record lows of 2012 when the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing was running at full thrust.

This time around the impetus is the miserly developed market interest rates that are forcing investors to look elsewhere, as well as the rebound in commodity prices and nearly $10 billion that will be looking for a home when a host of sovereign bonds mature this month.

"We should expect September to be very busy and rightly so because the market is starving for new paper," said JP Morgan Asset Management's chief investment officer for emerging market debt, Pierre-Yves Bareau.

He expects at least another $46 billion of emerging market sovereign debt to be issued over the remainder of the year, the bulk of it this or early next month, and roughly the same in net terms from big EM companies.

Saudi Arabia will be key to whether the overall amount gets close to $100 billion. It has been signalling its first major bond sale for a while and some Middle East bankers say he Saudis may top the record $16.5 billion issued by Argentina when it returned to markets in April.

The Saudi time frame seems to be inching backwards, with the Financial Times reporting on Thursday that it may be finalised at next month's IMF meeting. But assuming it does come, it will set the tone, and prices, for the entire market.

Gulf counterpart Bahrain has also chosen banks for an issue, Kuwait may sell $10 billion of conventional bonds and sukuk in global markets, while at least half-dozen major Gulf companies are also gearing up for moves.

"I think anyone who is an oil exporter is fair game," said Pictet asset management's Guido Chamorro. "Egypt is another country that could come and I would also expect some of the Latin American countries to be opportunist."

He says some may be looking to nip in ahead of the Saudis to ensure they don't soak up all the demand, and also try and avoid any potential market recoil if the Fed makes clear later this month that U.S. rates are set to go up.

"$50 billion would be a big month (for sovereign issuance overall), but if Saudi Arabia issues 15-20 billion then it is certainly possible," Chamorro said, adding that market conditions are so good at present that few countries were bothering to formally present, or 'roadshow', to investors.

(Emerging markets in 2016 reut.rs/1ZKAaO6)

RECORDS SHATTERED

EM government debt markets are already heading for a record year as the lure of cheap funding options brings new countries to the market and sees experienced borrowers refinance maturing and existing bonds.

JP Morgan's Bareau estimated that EM sovereigns have sold roughly $95 billion of debt so far this year, which means the $40-$50 billion expected still to come would take the total well over the $106 billion set in 2014.

On top of that, gross issuance by EM firms is seen at a steady $220-$240 billion.

Digesting it all shouldn't be too much of a stretch for investors.

Though the prospect of U.S. rate hikes and blockages in Asia swaps markets could impact slightly, EM-focused funds have seen a record $20 billion shovelled into them over the last two months, meaning there is plenty of cash sloshing around. .

Other names potentially joining the issuance frenzy include Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria, Kenya and even strained Mongolia.

Aberdeen Asset Management's head of EM debt, Edwin Gutierrez, also tips big hitter Brazil, which has been one of 2016's best bond market performers and formally ousted President Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday.

Its cash-hungry corporates such as Petrobras he said could well be preparing moves having been out of markets for months.

Russian firms that have been effectively locked out after some were put under Western sanctions could start testing the waters too after Euroclear cleared its first post-sanctions dollar bond, though they are likely to stick to a select group of buyers.

"We are waiting, everyone is waiting, the simple fact is that there is more demand than supply," Aberdeen's Gutierrez said with respect to the broad EM issuance prospects. "It will start as a trickle but it could turn into a flood."

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)