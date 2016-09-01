By Marc Jones
| LONDON, Sept 1
LONDON, Sept 1 Emerging market countries,
companies and investors are limbering up for what could be a
nearly $100 billion avalanche of debt issuance over the next
couple of months.
Analysts estimate Gulf countries led by a potential EM
record sale from Saudi Arabia could unleash more than $25
billion alone, while companies from Brazil to Russia could all
rush the market buoyed by near-perfect conditions.
The queue has formed as average EM sovereign borrowing costs
have tumbled below 5 percent in recent weeks towards the record
lows of 2012 when the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing was
running at full thrust.
This time around the impetus is the miserly developed market
interest rates that are forcing investors to look elsewhere, as
well as the rebound in commodity prices and nearly $10 billion
that will be looking for a home when a host of sovereign bonds
mature this month.
"We should expect September to be very busy and rightly so
because the market is starving for new paper," said JP Morgan
Asset Management's chief investment officer for emerging market
debt, Pierre-Yves Bareau.
He expects at least another $46 billion of emerging market
sovereign debt to be issued over the remainder of the year, the
bulk of it this or early next month, and roughly the same in net
terms from big EM companies.
Saudi Arabia will be key to whether the overall amount gets
close to $100 billion. It has been signalling its first major
bond sale for a while and some Middle East bankers say he Saudis
may top the record $16.5 billion issued by Argentina when it
returned to markets in April.
The Saudi time frame seems to be inching backwards, with the
Financial Times reporting on Thursday that it may be finalised
at next month's IMF meeting. But assuming it does come, it will
set the tone, and prices, for the entire market.
Gulf counterpart Bahrain has also chosen banks for an issue,
Kuwait may sell $10 billion of conventional bonds and sukuk in
global markets, while at least half-dozen major Gulf companies
are also gearing up for moves.
"I think anyone who is an oil exporter is fair game," said
Pictet asset management's Guido Chamorro. "Egypt is another
country that could come and I would also expect some of the
Latin American countries to be opportunist."
He says some may be looking to nip in ahead of the Saudis to
ensure they don't soak up all the demand, and also try and avoid
any potential market recoil if the Fed makes clear later this
month that U.S. rates are set to go up.
"$50 billion would be a big month (for sovereign issuance
overall), but if Saudi Arabia issues 15-20 billion then it is
certainly possible," Chamorro said, adding that market
conditions are so good at present that few countries were
bothering to formally present, or 'roadshow', to investors.
(Emerging markets in 2016 reut.rs/1ZKAaO6)
RECORDS SHATTERED
EM government debt markets are already heading for a record
year as the lure of cheap funding options brings new countries
to the market and sees experienced borrowers refinance maturing
and existing bonds.
JP Morgan's Bareau estimated that EM sovereigns have sold
roughly $95 billion of debt so far this year, which means the
$40-$50 billion expected still to come would take the total well
over the $106 billion set in 2014.
On top of that, gross issuance by EM firms is seen at a
steady $220-$240 billion.
Digesting it all shouldn't be too much of a stretch for
investors.
Though the prospect of U.S. rate hikes and blockages in Asia
swaps markets could impact slightly, EM-focused funds have seen
a record $20 billion shovelled into them over the last two
months, meaning there is plenty of cash sloshing around.
.
Other names potentially joining the issuance frenzy include
Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria, Kenya and even strained Mongolia.
Aberdeen Asset Management's head of EM debt, Edwin
Gutierrez, also tips big hitter Brazil, which has been one of
2016's best bond market performers and formally ousted President
Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday.
Its cash-hungry corporates such as Petrobras he
said could well be preparing moves having been out of markets
for months.
Russian firms that have been effectively locked out after
some were put under Western sanctions could start testing the
waters too after Euroclear cleared its first post-sanctions
dollar bond, though they are likely to stick to a select group
of buyers.
"We are waiting, everyone is waiting, the simple fact is
that there is more demand than supply," Aberdeen's Gutierrez
said with respect to the broad EM issuance prospects. "It will
start as a trickle but it could turn into a flood."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)