By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, July 25 Latin American currencies and
stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as traders avoided risky
bets ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan
policy meetings.
Traders overwhelmingly bet the Fed will hold interest rates
steady on Wednesday, growing expectations that it could tighten
policy later this year weighed on appetites for higher-yielding
but riskier emerging market assets.
In Mexico, the stock index closed down 0.86 percent, partly
driven by Grupo Mexico which saw a 3.21 percent
drop in its share price after posting weaker second-quarter
results.
Currencies from oil-rich countries tumbled as crude prices
slid to their lowest since early May on lingering concerns of
global oversupply and weak demand.
The Mexican peso weakened more than 1 percent to an
over two-week low, while the Colombian peso hit its
lowest level in a month.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed more
than 0.2 percent lower after rising for six weeks in a row, its
longest winning streak since 2010.
Financials were among the biggest losers, but shares of
state-owned lender Banco do Brasil SA rose after
Deutsche Bank analysts improved their recommendation for the
stock to "buy" from "hold."
Key Latin American stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 869.10 -0.02 9.44
MSCI LatAm 2,371.19 -0.88 29.59
Brazil Bovespa 56,872.73 -0.23 31.19
Mexico IPC 47,130.41 -0.86 9.66
Chile IPSA 4,144.46 0.02 12.61
Chile IGPA 20,455.55 0.02 12.69
Argentina MerVal 15,712.61 -0.84 34.58
Colombia IGBC 9,786.84 -0.87 14.50
Venezuela IBC 12,462.66 -0.17 -14.57
