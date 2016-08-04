By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Latin American stocks and
currencies advanced on Thursday after the Bank of England
unleashed sweeping measures to cushion the impact of Britain's
decision to leave the European Union.
The BoE reduced interest rates 25 basis points to 0.25
percent and said it would buy 60 billion pounds ($78.8 billion)
in government bonds in newly printed money over the coming six
months.
"The Bank of England also left the door open to doing more.
Many expect another rate cut to bring rates closer to zero,"
Brown Brothers Harriman analysts wrote in a client note.
Lower interest rates abroad spell good news for
high-yielding emerging market assets, which are well-positioned
to lure fresh capital injected by central banks in developed
economies.
Brazil's equities and currency outperformed their peers,
with the benchmark Bovespa stock index jumping nearly
1.7 percent to its highest intraday peak since May 2015
supported by a rally in financial shares.
Stocks in Braskem SA, Latin America's largest
petrochemical company, jumped more than 10 percent after it
posted a 15 percent rise in second-quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) despite
a sharp drop in its net profit.
Meanwhile, Brazil's real strengthened 1.2 percent to reach a
five-week high, with traders citing strong dollar inflows to
companies in the country.
Major companies such as miners Vale SA and
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
have issued bonds in foreign debt markets recently as pledges of
fiscal austerity from interim President Michel Temer rekindled
demand for Brazilian assets.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 878.05 1.14 9.32
MSCI LatAm 2,418.29 2.43 29.03
Brazil Bovespa 57,975.98 1.58 33.74
Mexico IPC 46,784.15 -0.13 8.86
Chile IPSA 4,116.13 0.45 11.84
Chile IGPA 20,352.21 0.39 12.12
Argentina MerVal 15,569.69 0.9 33.36
Colombia IGBC 9,625.40 0.28 12.61
Venezuela IBC 12,481.28 0.87 -14.44
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.2029 1.16 23.23
Mexico peso 18.8480 0.19 -8.58
Chile peso 656.2 0.06 8.15
Colombia peso 3,066.37 0.87 3.36
Peru sol 3.331 0.54 2.49
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.8600 0.13 -12.63
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.32 0.00 -6.85
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paula
Arend Laier; Editing by W Simon)