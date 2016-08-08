(Recasts with afternoon prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Currencies from Latin American
crude exporters strengthened on Monday, with both the Mexican
peso and the Colombian peso gaining over
1 percent.
Prices of oil jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday amid
speculation that major producers would try to limit output.
Moreover, the global appetite for risky assets remained firm
following Friday's solid U.S. jobs report, boosting the Mexican
and Colombian currencies.
Many traders saw the figures as a sign of strength in the
world's No. 1 economy, which could spill over into emerging
markets despite the possibility that U.S. rates could rise
sooner as a result.
In Brazil, the real closed nearly flat against the
dollar, after falling earlier in the day.
A local magazine reported over the weekend that construction
magnate Marcelo Odebrecht has told prosecutors he contributed
illegally to the election campaign of now-interim President
Michel Temer in 2014, when he was vice president and seeking
re-election on the ticket of now-suspended President Dilma
Rousseff.
"Emerging market currencies are higher today but the real
has been sidelined on political concerns," B&T brokerage trader
Marcos Trabbold said.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2059 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 895.53 1.13 12.77
MSCI LatAm 2,442.61 0.86 33.49
Brazil Bovespa 57,635.43 -0.04 32.95
Mexico IPC 47,368.65 0.37 10.22
Chile IPSA 4,139.25 0.45 12.47
Chile IGPA 20,449.32 0.39 12.66
Argentina MerVal 15,372.77 -0.13 31.67
Colombia IGBC 9,697.20 0.53 13.45
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.1666 0.05 24.64
Mexico peso 18.5600 1.13 -7.17
Chile peso 654.2 0.40 8.48
Colombia peso 2,994 1.47 5.85
Peru sol 3.313 0.54 3.05
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.6500 1.09 -11.38
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.28 -0.26 -6.61
(Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City
and Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota; Editing by Sandra Maler)